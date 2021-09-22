Photos of an eruption: Canary Islands volcano sends thousands fleeing

Lava from a volcanic eruption on La Palma, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, wreaked havoc on Wednesday, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and warnings of toxic eruptions.

The eruption on La Palma – the first major there in 50 years – began on Sunday, and some experts warned that the lava could continue for weeks.

As of Wednesday morning, about 320 homes on the island of northwestern Africa had been hit by fire and lava, some 6,000 residents had been evacuated, and a few hundred other homes remain at risk. according to local authorities. Despite the widespread destruction, there have been no reports of anyone being killed or injured so far.

“We’ve always been here for fear of an explosion,” said Antonio Rodríguez Acosta, a retired schoolteacher who lives close to the village of Todoc and was evacuated on Sunday.