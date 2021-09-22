Photos of an eruption: Canary Islands volcano sends thousands fleeing
Lava from a volcanic eruption on La Palma, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, wreaked havoc on Wednesday, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and warnings of toxic eruptions.
The eruption on La Palma – the first major there in 50 years – began on Sunday, and some experts warned that the lava could continue for weeks.
As of Wednesday morning, about 320 homes on the island of northwestern Africa had been hit by fire and lava, some 6,000 residents had been evacuated, and a few hundred other homes remain at risk. according to local authorities. Despite the widespread destruction, there have been no reports of anyone being killed or injured so far.
“We’ve always been here for fear of an explosion,” said Antonio Rodríguez Acosta, a retired schoolteacher who lives close to the village of Todoc and was evacuated on Sunday.
His home has so far survived lava flows, he said, but he has lost a small vineyard nearby.
“It’s an absolute disaster,” he said. “It’s one thing to know that it might happen one day, and another thing to know that it has to be lived out suddenly.”
Firefighters and other emergency workers were scrambling to excavate a ravine on Wednesday to remove lava from Todok.
“The main uncertainty is how long it will last,” said Arnau Folch, a volcanologist with the Spanish National Research Council.
But Mr Folsh noted that the 1971 eruption lasted about three weeks.
“It seems that what is happening now will be very similar to what happened 50 years ago,” he said.
A major threat, Mr Folch said, is from powerful eruptions that can set off when lava flows reach the ocean. As the water expands explosively in a jet of steam, it can split the lava into exceptionally fine-grained ash. Another concern is the potential release of toxic gases from reactions between lava and seawater.
La Palma is one of the smaller and least populated Canary Islands, which also include Lanzarote and Tenerife, well-established tourist destinations.
Given that the archipelago sits on a volcanic hot spot, the islands are closely monitored by scientists, who have set up several stations to analyze earthquakes.
La Palma has been under particularly close scrutiny since 2017, when seismic activity there intensified – a telltale sign that an eruption may have occurred. This month, scientists issued a warning after recording thousands of small earthquakes. Images of the tremor and explosion have also been recorded by the European Union’s observation satellite program Copernicus.
The geology of the Canary Islands allows lava and gases to flow out of the cracks, which can result in eruptions of different intensities and at different locations. Another vent was opened two days later after the eruption on Sunday, which in turn caused more earthquakes.
Since Tuesday, the progress of lava toward the ocean has slowed from flatter terrain, but local officials have declared a two-nautical-mile exclusion zone in the waters around the island in case volcanic activity sets off underwater eruptions. which may jeopardize shipping.
Scientists say it is too early to say whether further eruptions may occur and how much lava may be released.
Hector Lamolda Ordóez, an earth science engineer teaching at Complutense University in Madrid, said the eruption was still in its first phase, during which new vents may appear while others are plugged. Eventually, “the activity is likely to be concentrated in a few holes,” he said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, residents of some empty settlements and villages near the national park where the volcano is located, Cumbre Vieja, were allowed to return to their homes under close surveillance from emergency services to salvage personal belongings.
But others were urged to keep their distance.
“The area is far from safe,” Mariano Hernández Zapata, an island official, told local news media.
Tourists, at least initially, got a more mixed message.
The Spanish tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, was forced to retract comments made in a radio interview, saying that the eruption could be “an attraction” for visitors who “reveal the nature they have brought to La Palma”. can enjoy.” After a response, Ms Maroto said the priority was to help the thousands of islanders affected.
Veronica Seavers, who operates a scuba diving club at the southern end of La Palma, said she already had a significant number of canceled bookings.
“I’m getting calls every hour from people asking if they can still come, and I honestly don’t know what to tell them,” she said.
