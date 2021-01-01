Photos of Bigg Boss 15 Living Room hosted by Salman Khan went viral on social media
Enthusiasm among the fans has increased after this picture and they are eager to know how the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be different from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Talking about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, there is a lot of drama in it. In the recent episodes of the show, there was a big fight between Pratik Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, in which Rakesh and Pratik started crying.
In the first week, Urfi Javed has been removed from the show. In the second week, all members of the family are nominated for eviction. It remains to be seen which contestant’s page will be cut this week.
