Photos of Bigg Boss 15 Living Room hosted by Salman Khan went viral on social media

It’s been 12 days since the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started and on the same day the contestants are in bad shape. It will be final in 4 weeks and whoever wins will get access to Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ starts on September 15, with preparations in full swing.

The names of the contestants to be included in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be announced after 2-3 weeks, but in the meantime, the picture of the Bigg Boss house of the 15th season has come to light. The picture was shared by a Twitter handle called ‘The News’. That being said, this is a picture of the living room of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



Read: BBOTT: When Riddhima commented on the family, Pratik cried, the actress later apologized

Enthusiasm among the fans has increased after this picture and they are eager to know how the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be different from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Talking about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, there is a lot of drama in it. In the recent episodes of the show, there was a big fight between Pratik Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, in which Rakesh and Pratik started crying.

Read: BBOTT: Rakesh-Pratik’s fight created chaos in the house, family members were divided into two parts and there was a lot of chaos

In the first week, Urfi Javed has been removed from the show. In the second week, all members of the family are nominated for eviction. It remains to be seen which contestant’s page will be cut this week.

