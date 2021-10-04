Photos of Delhi’s top-10 goons: Photos of Delhi’s top-10 goons: List of Delhi Police’s top-10 goons: Delhi crime news in Hindi, Delhi’s top gang news latest updates

2. Deepak Pahal aka Boxer Gogi, a resident of Sonepat and a junior national gold medalist, came to light in 2016 when he was released from a police cell in Bahadurgarh. Two lakh prize boxers are absconding in 2018 after the Gogi gang was hit by Makoka. Two murders during the absconding, one murderous attack on a policeman and Kuldeep alias Fajja wanting to escape from the police cell this year from GTB Hospital. READ Also Nagmani founded a political party: Nagmani formed a Nai Paksha National Socialist Party

3. Shah Rukh Shah Rukh, who was the leader of South Delhi’s goon Shakti Naidu’s ‘Bachchu Gang’, is now the goon of Hashim Baba, a jailed Yamunapar goon. He was involved in the 2015 murderous attack on gangster Irfan alias Chenu Pehlwan in Karkardoom court. Madangir’s Shah Rukh, who has a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, is wanted for four murders and one attempted murder in a year and a half. His goons have been caught, but they are absconding.

4. Gaurav Tyagi alias Praveen alias Golu Gaurav Chhatrasal, a resident of Holambi Kalan, has tried his hand while wrestling in the stadium. There is a prize of one lakh on this. He used to run a property business in Rohini. Luthra’s counterfeit coin belonged to a gang and he started trading in counterfeit currency in Delhi-NCR. Then the goon joined Parvesh Mann and started demanding ransom in Rohini. He is currently running the gang. Should be in MCOCA.

5. New aka Vicky aka Bhanja Vicky, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, has a prize of Rs 50,000. Amit Bhura, a gangster from Neeraj Bawaniya, was among the scoundrels who released Amit Bhura from police custody in Baghpat in 2014. He faces dozens of charges, including murder, robbery and extortion. Wanted is currently seeking a ransom and is wanted in connection with a shooting outside a businessman’s home.

6. Vikas Dabas alias Bholu alias Fauji Bholu, a resident of Delhi’s Sultanpur Dabas, is a scoundrel with a bounty of Rs 50,000. He is also the goon of Neeraj Bawaniya. A pulse mill owner had demanded a ransom of Rs one crore, which he did not pay, forcing him to fire outside the mill. Naveen Bali and Rahul, who are lodged in Tihar Jail, are residents of the same village. Eight cases of murder and shooting for ransom have already been registered. Mandavali was wanted in the case of ransom. READ Also Bihar Panchayat Elections Latest News: Bihar May Executive Assistant 8000 Job Heads, 8000 youth will get development opportunities in the village, away from Sarpanch's troubles, they will also get good salary

7. Anuj alias Mohit alias Lamba Lamba from Jhajjar district of Haryana has a prize of one lakh 30 thousand rupees. The looting started in Begumpur area of ​​Rohini district. When he came in contact with several gangsters in prison, he began to consider them his role models. After his release from prison, he started committing crimes on the orders of goons. Wanted continues in a murder case at Kapashera last year.

8. Rakesh Kumar alias Raka alias Sanju Raka, a sharpshooter from Tillu Tajpuria, is a resident of Tajpur Kalan in Alipore. His name came up in a robbery in Keshavpuram in 2013. He was later abducted and murdered in Rohini in 2015. On February 4 this year, according to Tillu, Gogi’s close associate Kulbir Mathur alias Golu was murdered in Karala village of Kanjawala. He is also involved in several murders in Haryana last month.

9. Deepak alias Sonu Sonu, a resident of Sampla in Rohtak, has a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh. Tillu was involved in two murder cases in 2018 on a gang sharpshooter. Paschim Vihar police arrested him. There is a demand for a murder in Rohini Sector-24 in the Begumpur police station area in 2020 to get out of jail. Police claim that he and Raka were committing the crime at Tillu’s request.

10. Abhishek alias Rohit alias Tara The scoundrel, who is a resident of Bawana, has a reward of Rs 50,000. In 2019, his name appeared in the police file. The scoundrel, who is wanted in one murder and two murderous attacks, is constantly evading the police. All three are her colleagues, including a minor. Police suspect that he has joined some gang and is trying to escape. Hooligans can use it in crimes. READ Also cm bhupesh baghel visit Lakhimpur kheri: Lakhimpur Kheri News Today: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday

These three are the most wanted silent 1. Vijay Singh alias Wrestler Vasant Kunj North Police Station has a prize of Rs one lakh on this declared scoundrel. He was released on parole in a 2011 murder case. He has already been charged with 24 counts of murder, attempted murder and possession. He is wanted in connection with the kidnapping of Vasant Kunj Uttar in 2011 and the murder of Kishan Gad in 2011. Police say it is currently underground and silent.

2. Vikas Gulia aka Lagarpuria There is a prize of Rs 1.10 lakh for the development of Jhajjar in Haryana. While studying at Ramlal Anand College, he started going to an arena in Najafgarh area. From here, the goon came in contact with Dhirpal alias Kana. When a gang war broke out with Kana’s goon Manjit Mahal, Kana and Lagarpuria formed a gang. There are 14 crimes of murder, ransom and land grabbing. Wanted in MCOCA since 2015 and is silent.

3. Samundar Khatri alias Surendra alias Suresh The sea of ​​Mamurpur residents of Narela is in the air in many serious cases. Several cases, including murder, have been registered in Narela and Sonepat. He was wanted for the murder of a Delhi police constable in 2015, just a day after his release from jail. He is involved in the murder of a Haryana police constable. It has a prize of Rs 3 lakh. Police say it is currently underground.

Following the murder of goon Jitendra Mann alias Gogi in the courtroom and the Najafgarh murder in a gang war, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has directed action against the gangs. Authorities have been asked to compile a list of goons and their accomplices so that their every move can be monitored. These are the top ten most wanted headaches for the Delhi Police. There are some famous scoundrels who are still silent. But for a long time, Ferrari has been cutting corners. Shankar Singh talks about them: