Photos of Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party: Photos of Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party went viral Ranbir Kapoor also joined the celebration: Pictures of Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party, Ranbir Kapoor also had fun with his birthday boy

Famous Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Monday. On this special occasion, daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt had a small party. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt’s husband, also attended the party.

Unati’s wife Soni Rajdan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt could not attend Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday. However, both of them definitely enjoyed this birthday party through video call. Some photos of the party are circulating on social media, in which Alia and Ranbir are also seen with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.





Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have both shared some photos of the party on their Instagram walls. In these pictures both the girls are seen having a lot of fun with the birthday boy.

Pooja Bhatt shared the photo and wrote, ‘Birthday boy, but don’t miss the setting girl.’ Alia Bhatt shared these photos on her father’s birthday and wrote, ‘73 years old. Happy birthday dad



In the photos shared by Alia Bhatt, all four are seen taking selfies together. However, if you look, there are not only 4 but 6 people in this selfie. Mahesh Bhatt is holding a mobile, which also features Sony and Shaheen.