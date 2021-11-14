Photos of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked before launch Know features – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE photos leaked before launch: Know

The picture of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked on social media. This smartphone can be launched in the Consumer Electronics Show to be held in January 2022. But experts have already guessed the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone from the picture seen on Geekbench. According to experts, this Samsung smartphone is likely to come in Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos models. Along with this, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is also likely to have a design language. Let us know how the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be.

Galaxy S21 FE will come with flat display and rounded edges As per the picture seen on CoinBRS, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could have rounded edges and could sport a flat display and hole-punch screen design. At the same time, CoinBRS claimed to have shared a marketing image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ahead of the launch. In which it is known that this smartphone will come in four color options – Black, Cream, Lavender and White.

Camera of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – The Galaxy S21 could come with a triple rear camera setup with the same camera module design as the flagship range. The selfie camera cutout of the phone is centered on the top, and the volume and power buttons are placed on the right side. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone could feature a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – This Samsung smartphone is likely to run on Android 11OS. It can come with a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1080×2340) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Apart from this, the company can provide Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and Exynos 2100 chipset in this smartphone according to different markets. The phone is likely to pack up to 12GB of RAM and offer a 256GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. (Photo Source: CoinBRS)

Also read: Engine fault is not covered in Motor Insurance Claim, insurance can be rejected if wrong information is given, know details

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Battery – Samsung can provide a 4,500mAh battery in this smartphone which will support 15W fast charging. Talking about connectivity options, this smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The report also states that the phone could have an in-display fingerprint sensor.