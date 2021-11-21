Photos of this Maruti SUV leaked ahead of launch, these premium features will be available with sunroof

Maruti Suzuki is about to launch its new SUV but even before the launch, the photos and specifications of this car have been leaked in the market, know what is new and special in this new generation Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki is about to launch the new generation model of its popular sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza, but before that the pictures of this SUV have leaked in the market.

Leaked pictures of the new generation Vitara Brezza give a lot of information about its features and specifications, due to which it has become completely different from the current Brezza.

Apart from many high-tech features, the company is also going to get premium features like sunroof in this car compared to the current SUV, which was not given till now.

First of all, talking about the design of this SUV, the company has added LED headlamps, DRL, fog lamps with the new design, making it more attractive than before.

In the front of this SUV, the company has given a single plate grille, with which attractive chrome design has been given, its dual tone front bumper, diamond cut alloy wheels, new design roof rails have been added.

The biggest change that Maruti has made in this SUV is its interior in which the company has added a premium sunroof, besides cruise control, paddle shifters, a sizable touch screen infotainment system with freestanding style.

Also, Suzuki Connect telematics technology, revised instrument console, rapid steering wheel, new AC vents, in addition to steering mounted controls and redesigned dashboard have been given.

Talking about the engine and power of New Generation Vitara Brezza, according to media reports, Maruti Suzuki is going to launch this SUV with only one engine.

It could be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti has not given any official information regarding the launch and price of Vitara Brezza, but after the photo of this SUV comes in the market, it is estimated that the company can launch it in January 2022.

After its launch in India, it is expected to compete directly with SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300.