Photos Show Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine – Gadget Clock

Photos Show Russia's Invasion of Ukraine





Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images An armoured vehicle moves across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions have been reported across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol, as well as the first casualties from the military attack.

Air raid sirens have sounded and a stay-at-home order has been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s airspace has been closed to civilian flights and classified as a conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in an address early on Thursday, declaring that Russia was beginning a “special military operation” aiming for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, is set to deploy more troops to eastern Europe following the invasion, with western nations condemning the attack.

Russian military hardware moved across Crimea



Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images A column of military vehicles leaves the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv



Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

Girls take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv



Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images Girls hold their mobile phone as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022.

The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv



Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Residents attempt to flee Kyiv



Pierre Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle in central Kyiv



Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv



Pierre Crom | Getty Images People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

People queue at an ATM in Lviv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation



Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters People queue at an ATM after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.

Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.



Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Luhansk region



Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border



Bernadett Szabo | Reuters People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation, in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 24, 2022.

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Antonov aircraft



Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service | Reuters Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022.

Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine



Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Russian servicemen ride on a truck to the Perekop checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Moscow



Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room



The White House Earlier this morning, President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

A column of army trucks approaches the Chongar checkpoint on the Ukrainian border



Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images A column of army trucks approaches the Chongar checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave Kyiv



Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv



Efrem Lukatsky | AP A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

FlightRadar24 website, an online flight tracker shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack



Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images FlightRadar24 website, an online flight tracker shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack.

A man watches a coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine displayed on televisions in Kolkata



Dibyangshu Sarkar | AFP | Getty Images A man watches a coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine displayed on televisions in Kolkata on February 24, 2022.

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol



Sergei Grits | AP Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv



Anadolu Agency | Getty Images A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

A person walks past luggage carts at Boryspil International Airport



Umit Bektas || Reuters A person walks past luggage carts at Boryspil International Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022.

Armoured vehicles move across the town of Armyansk