Photos Show Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine – Gadget Clock

An armoured vehicle moves across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions have been reported across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol, as well as the first casualties from the military attack.

Air raid sirens have sounded and a stay-at-home order has been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s airspace has been closed to civilian flights and classified as a conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in an address early on Thursday, declaring that Russia was beginning a “special military operation” aiming for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, is set to deploy more troops to eastern Europe following the invasion, with western nations condemning the attack.

Russian military hardware moved across Crimea

Contents hide
1 Russian military hardware moved across Crimea
2 Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv
3 Girls take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv
4 The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv
5 Residents attempt to flee Kyiv
6 A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle in central Kyiv
7 People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv
8 People queue at an ATM in Lviv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation
9 Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
10 Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Luhansk region
11 People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border
12 Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Antonov aircraft
13 Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine
14 Russian servicemen ride on a truck to the Perekop checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.
15 Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Moscow
16 President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room
17 A column of army trucks approaches the Chongar checkpoint on the Ukrainian border
18 Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave Kyiv
19 A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv
20 FlightRadar24 website, an online flight tracker shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack
21 A man watches a coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine displayed on televisions in Kolkata
22 Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol
23 A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv
24 A person walks past luggage carts at Boryspil International Airport
25 Armoured vehicles move across the town of Armyansk
A column of military vehicles leaves the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

Girls take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv

Girls hold their mobile phone as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images

The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv

The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images

Residents attempt to flee Kyiv

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle in central Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom | Getty Images

People queue at an ATM in Lviv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation

People queue at an ATM after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters

Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation, in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 24, 2022.
Bernadett Szabo | Reuters

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Antonov aircraft

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022.
Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service | Reuters

Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP

Russian servicemen ride on a truck to the Perekop checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Moscow

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room

Earlier this morning, President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.
The White House

A column of army trucks approaches the Chongar checkpoint on the Ukrainian border

A column of army trucks approaches the Chongar checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images

Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave Kyiv

Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky | AP

FlightRadar24 website, an online flight tracker shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack

FlightRadar24 website, an online flight tracker shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack.
Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images

A man watches a coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine displayed on televisions in Kolkata

A man watches a coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine displayed on televisions in Kolkata on February 24, 2022.
Dibyangshu Sarkar | AFP | Getty Images

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Sergei Grits | AP

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A person walks past luggage carts at Boryspil International Airport

A person walks past luggage carts at Boryspil International Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022.
Umit Bektas || Reuters

Armoured vehicles move across the town of Armyansk

Armoured vehicles move across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea. Early on February 24, President Putin announced a special military operation to be conducted by the Russian Armed Forces in response to appeals for help from the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images

