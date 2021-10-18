PHOTOS: The footballer was romancing on the boat with his wife, suddenly there was blood on the deck; life saved with the help of corkscrew

Sometimes things happen in life that you pray for them not to happen again. A similar incident happened with former England footballer Peter Crouch and his model wife Abby Clancy. The former England striker has revealed this in Autobiography (autobiography). ‘I, Robot: How to be a Footballer 2’ In this book, Crouch has mentioned an incident from 2009. He has told how one of his love trips turned into a horror movie. It was his luck that he and Clancy survived, otherwise he would not have been alive today to tell this.

Crouch married model Clancy in 2011. Before marriage, both had dated each other for many years. In 2009, the two went on a holiday to the coast of Sardinia. Both were romancing on a boat and were living the happy moments of their life. Suddenly this romantic resort turned into a horrific life-and-death struggle. According to Crouch, the sun’s rays were falling on the boat. He and Clancy were enjoying champagne, when suddenly the weather took a turn and the anchor was uprooted. Crouch tried to grab the anchor, but he could not catch it.

Crouch and Clancy began to sweat. According to Crouch, there was a very strong wind blowing against the hull. Our boat started dancing. Near the beach there were very big sharp rocks. Crouch’s hand was covered in blood while trying to grab the anchor. There was blood on the deck itself. Everything had turned into a horror film. Death was clearly visible to Crouch and Clancy.

According to Crouch, he thought we would die. We will hit rocks. However, then a miracle happened and he saw a corkscrew kept on the boat. On this, he grabbed the rope with the help of a corkscrew and somehow saved his life. Crouch has written in his autobiography that even today, when he remembers that incident, his hair rises. They always celebrate that this should never happen not only to them but to anyone.

Crouch started his professional career playing for Tottenham. He scored 22 goals in 42 matches for England from 2005 to 2010. Clancy and Crouch are now parents to two daughters (Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose) and two sons (Johnny and Jack).

