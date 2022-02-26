PHOTOS: Ukraine embroiled in crisis refuses to bow down, after the Russian attack in the capital Kiev, there is a scream, and somewhere ruined houses; Russia Ukraine War in Photos: See How people managed in subways and basements during attacks by Putin led Country – PHOTOS Somewhere a ruined house; People hiding in the bunker are saving lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked by the US government to leave the capital, but Zelensky refused.

Ukraine embroiled in a big crisis is not acceptable to bow down. President Volodymyr Zelensky still stands firm on fighting. He has said that they are firmly fighting Russia. They will neither kneel nor run away. They will fight. Even the Ukrainian President was asked by the US government to leave the capital Kiev, but Zelensky flatly refused to do so.

A senior US intelligence official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI that Zelensky said, “The war is going on here at the moment. I want ammunition, not travel.” The officer described Zelensky as a spirited man. However, despite Ukraine’s strong intentions, Russia has not slackened.

Get up-to-the-minute updates on Russia Ukraine War here

Russian attacks continued in Ukraine until the third day on Saturday (February 26, 2022). Sometimes bombings and explosions were heard in some other cities, including Kiev. Meanwhile, screaming was seen in many places, and somewhere the house was destroyed. Many people fled in the midst of panic, while many were forced to go to bunkers so that they could be safe in this tense situation.

Fierce fighting was witnessed in the capital Kiev and elsewhere on Saturday. “The fighting is currently underway in the capital and the south of the country, and the Ukrainian army is successfully countering Russian attacks,” an adviser to the Ukrainian president said in a statement.

Zelensky’s adviser, Mikhailo Podolik, said small groups of Russian forces attempted to infiltrate Kiev, during encounters with Ukrainian troops. Russia wants to capture Kiev and destroy the country’s leadership but Russian forces have failed to gain any lead and the situation in Kiev is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

He added that Russian forces were also focusing on the south of the country, where fierce fighting continues in Kherson, in the north of Crimea, and in the Black Sea port cities of Mykolev, Odessa and Mariupol. Russia considers capturing the south a priority but has failed to make any significant gains.

At the same time, Zelensky has renewed assurances that the country’s military will counter Russian attacks. In a video message recorded on a street in the city of Kiev, the Ukrainian president said he had not left the city and dismissed claims that the Ukrainian military would lay down its arms.

He said, “We will protect the country. Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it is our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”