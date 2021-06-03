Physical From 16 June, Download Notice @citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Physical (*16*) 16 June, Download Notice @citizen.goapolice.gov.in





Goa Police Constable Physical Admit Card and Examination 2021: Workplace of the Director Common of Police, Authorities of Goa has launched a discover concerning the Physical Take a look at for the put up of Police Constable on its web site – citizen.goapolice.gov.in. As per Goa Police Notice, Physical Measurements (PM) and Physical Effectivity Take a look at (PET) is scheduled to be held from 16 June 2021 (Wednesday).

Goa Police Constable Physical is predicted quickly. Candidates would be capable of test time, date and venue of Choice Exams on their Goa Police Admit Card 2021.

Goa Police Constable Physical Measurement

Male candidate

Minimal peak -168 cms. Chest – Unexpanded – 80 cms. and expanded – 85 cms.

Feminine Candidate

Minimal peak – 157 cms Weight – not lower than 42 kgs

Goa Police Constable PET

Physical Effectivity Take a look at which is able to carry no marks however might be qualifying for additional checks:

Male:

100 metres Run in 14 seconds. Lengthy Leap – 4.2 metres (3 probabilities) Excessive Leap – 1.3 metres (3 probabilities) 800 metres Run in 2 minutes 50 seconds. Feminine 100 metres Run in 18.5 seconds. Lengthy Leap – 3.1 metres (3 probabilities) Excessive Leap – 0.9 metres (3 probabilities) 400 metres Run in I minute 40 seconds.

The official discover reads, “The Choice Exams consisting of Physical Measurements (Top, Chest/Weight) and Physical Effectivity Te.st (100 mtrs. Run, Lengthy Leap, Excessive Leap, 800/400 mtrs. Run) of the candidates who’ve utilized to the posts of Police Constable (Male & Feminine) itt pursuant to the Commercial No.01 Yr 2021 appeared within the native newspaper dated 28.03.2021 and Addendum appeared within the native newspaper dated 30 .04.202I , will begin from 16.06.2021 . The time, date and venue of Choice Exams might be intimated to the candidates by way of the Name Letters”.

