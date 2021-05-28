Pia Miller flashes her wedding ring while buying petrol in Sydney



Pia Miller and Patrick Whitesell have official tied the knot.

The Australian actress, 37, confirmed her marriage to the Hollywood expertise agent, 56, when she stepped out in Sydney on Wednesday carrying a wedding ring.

She was noticed filling up her black Vary Rover at a petrol station in Rushcutters Bay, and the band was clearly seen on her ring finger.

The accent – which she has tried to hide on social media – was clearly seen subsequent to her $1.9million diamond engagement ring.

In the meantime, the previous House and Away star seemed fashionable in an all-black outfit comprising a T-shirt and huge legged pants.

She teamed her ensemble with inexperienced sneakers and stylish outsized sun shades.

After paying for her petrol, she returned to her automotive and checked her telephone.

Pia’s sighting in Rushcutters Bay comes after she lately hinted that one thing particular had occurred ’90 days’ in the past in an Instagram put up.

This was presumably a reference to the day she and Patrick – a expertise agent whose purchasers embody Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds – tied the knot.

In a latest report by The Every day Telegraph, the pair have been seen ‘celebrating their newlywed standing’ with a takeaway dinner from the CicciaBella restaurant in Bondi.

In the meantime, a pal of the couple, Sydney socialite Nina O’Brien, additionally let slip they’d tied the knot in a remark she posted on Instagram.

‘Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. PPW,’ Nina wrote, referencing the pair’s initials.

Nina additionally commented on one other picture Pia shared to Instagram in April, which confirmed Patrick carrying what gave the impression to be a wedding ring.

She wrote beneath the picture: ‘Hi there Mr and Mrs P’ and added a love-heart emoji.

Pia, a Chilean-born mannequin and actress, seems to have celebrated her honeymoon with Patrick in Cabo, Mexico, in March.

Pia introduced her engagement to Patrick, who’s the chief chairman of the Endeavor expertise company, on November 28.

The media mogul spared no expense on his fiancée’s large engagement ring, which is rumoured to be value $1.9million.

Pia was first linked to Patrick in August 2019, following her cut up from ex-fiancé Tyson Mullane, an Australian filmmaker and businessman.