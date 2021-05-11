Pia Miller opens up her family album on Mother’s Day amid marriage talk

Former House and Away star Pia Miller was not too long ago the topic of rumours she secretly married her multimillionaire fiancé, Patrick Whitesell.

However on Monday, the 37-year-old actress shared a tribute to the opposite vital males in her life: her sons, Lennox, 14, and Isaiah, 18.

Pia posted two beforehand unseen pictures from her non-public family album after celebrating Mother’s Day with her boys.

Mum life: Pia Miller opened up her non-public album after celebrating on Mother’s Day with her sons, Lennox, 14, and Isaiah, 18, amid rumours she secretly married agent Patrick Whitesell

Pia first shared a smiling photograph of herself and her sons on the Darling Harbour Ferris Wheel in Sydney.

The mannequin then shared one other picture of the trio on the Ferris wheel searching throughout the Harbour Metropolis.

The good-looking boys, who each have completely different fathers, are the spitting picture of their well-known mom.

Her two different males! Pia first shared a photograph of herself and the 2 boys on the Darling Harbour Ferris wheel with the family smiling. Lennox was giving the thumbs up

Pia’s gorgeous engagement ring was additionally on show within the pictures.

It comes after she shared a black-and-white photograph to Instagram earlier this week during which she embraced her Hollywood agent beau.

She captioned the snap with the initials ‘PW’, which might stand for Patrick Whitesell – or be a refined clue to her new married title.

Sending the hearsay mill into overdrive: This comes after she shared a black and white photograph of her Hollywood agent beau packing on the PDA with her. She captioned the photograph with the initials ‘PW’, which might stand for Patrick Whitesell – or be a refined clue to her new married title

In current weeks, the brunette has satisfied some followers she’s already secretly married to Patrick, to whom she grew to become engaged in November.

Earlier this month, she posted an image during which her 56-year-old fiancé gave the impression to be sporting a marriage ring.

Eagle-eyed followers have been fast to note the accent, with one commenting: ‘Howdy Mr and Mrs P’ with a love-heart emoji.