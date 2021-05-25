Piaggio One electric scooter revealed ahead of global debut at 2021 Beijing auto show- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Piaggio One electric scooter revealed ahead of global debut at 2021 Beijing auto show- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

First photos of the Piaggio One electric scooter have been revealed at the moment, ahead of its bodily world premiere at the 2021 Beijing auto present on 28 Could. The One is simply the second pure-electric mannequin to emerge from Piaggio Group, with the primary being the all-electric Vespa Elettrica, which debuted a number of years in the past and was even showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Piaggio claims the One symbolises the era that actively makes use of Tiktok, which is why it used the favored (however banned in India) social media channel to unveil its new e-scooter.

For now, there are not any technical specs for the Piaggio One, which is able to solely be revealed at the Beijing auto present. Nevertheless, the photographs make clear the One’s minimalist bodywork, which seems to include a mixture of cues from a range of Piaggio, Aprilia and Vespa fashions.

It contains a dual-tone paint job, all-LED lighting, a single-sided trailing-link entrance suspension that exposes the chunky alloy wheel, a flat and textured footboard, shrunken aspect panels, a sportbike-style double-sided swing arm and twin shock absorbers at the again. Total, it steers clear of something radical, and appears identical to every other Piaggio scooter.

Wheel measurement for the One is pegged at 10 inches, and the scooter additionally will get flip-out pillion footpegs and disc brakes back and front.

Moreover, the Piaggio One has a full-digital color devices show (with a sensor that robotically adapts display screen brightness relying on the circumstances) and a keyless begin system. Piaggio additionally claims the One has a ‘capacious’ underseat storage compartment however hasn’t disclosed the precise capability.

The Piaggio One can be supplied in a number of variations with various energy and torque outputs, and the corporate has additionally confirmed it’ll have two motor maps, which is able to alter energy supply in addition to vary. The spotlight right here is the Piaggio One’s lithium-ion batteries could be eliminated fully and carried house or to the office for recharging.

Apparently, Piaggio – together with Yamaha, KTM and Honda – shaped a consortium in March this yr to co-develop swappable battery techniques for bikes and light-weight electric automobiles. All 4 producers are to work collectively on a standardised swappable battery system that may assist promote global gross sales of EVs and contribute to a extra sustainable lifecycle administration of batteries.

In case you’re questioning, no, the Piaggio One is unlikely to make it to our shores, seeing as how Piaggio itself has established itself as a reputation within the business automobile area, and solely retails scooters below the Vespa and Aprilia manufacturers right here. That mentioned, the One has been dubbed a ‘global venture’, and is nearly definitely going to type the premise for Piaggio’s electric scooter for India, which is already within the works.

