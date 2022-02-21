Entertainment

picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media
Written by admin
picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media

picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media

picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media

Sharing the picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s meeting, Manoj Tiwari wrote Ramsena and people started enjoying social media.

Crowding is becoming a big issue in the rally of leaders in the UP assembly elections. From TV channels to social media, the crowd is being discussed. The leaders are also taunting each other a lot about the crowd. Meanwhile, there is a lot of discussion on the photo of a meeting of CM Yogi Adityanath. People are also giving their feedback on this picture on social media.

Sharing the picture, Yogi Adityanath tweeted: CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Lakhimpur Kheri to campaign for the fourth phase. The gathering was overcrowded and some were sitting on a tree. Sharing the pictures of this meeting, CM Yogi wrote on Twitter that seeing the influx of people in Lakhimpur Kheri district, there has been panic in the camp of mafiaists and rioters. The historic support of farmers, youth, women and old people has paved the way for a grand victory for good governance here. Thank you people of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Manoj Tiwari tweeted and told Ramsena: The picture of people sitting on a tree listening to Yogi’s speech is going viral on social media. Sharing the same picture, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wrote on Twitter that Modi Sena is like Ramsena .. Look carefully. Responding to this tweet of Manoj Tiwari, a user named Kaustubh Singh Yadav wrote that where are you, Netaji? Do you have any post in the army or have you kept you only to play songs?

READ Also  Microsoft is giving away a jet-engine PC that won’t play Flight Simulator at max

People’s reactions: A user named Nishant Pant wrote that don’t speak directly or “Banar Sena”. A user named Ayush Chaudhary wrote that why the monkey army does not speak directly. A user named Sandeep Sharma wrote that it would have been better for the monkeys to speak directly to these youths than to speak extinguished. Another user wrote that the BJP workers are being called monkeys directly.

A user named Akash Sharma wrote that after March 10, all this army will take admission in Inter after 12th in dreams, then Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah will give them laptop / tablet. A user named Ashwani Khatak wrote that talk about work. Give employment to this army, don’t sit on trees or else they are going to set fire to BJP’s Lanka.


#picture #Yogi #Adityanaths #meeting #Manoj #Tiwari #told #Ramsena #started #reaction #social #media

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pankaj Tripathi's sister-in-law had already made such a prediction, 'I knew in class 9 that you would become a great man' gave such a prediction

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment