picture of Yogi Adityanath’s meeting Manoj Tiwari told that Ramsena started reaction on social media

Crowding is becoming a big issue in the rally of leaders in the UP assembly elections. From TV channels to social media, the crowd is being discussed. The leaders are also taunting each other a lot about the crowd. Meanwhile, there is a lot of discussion on the photo of a meeting of CM Yogi Adityanath. People are also giving their feedback on this picture on social media.

Sharing the picture, Yogi Adityanath tweeted: CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Lakhimpur Kheri to campaign for the fourth phase. The gathering was overcrowded and some were sitting on a tree. Sharing the pictures of this meeting, CM Yogi wrote on Twitter that seeing the influx of people in Lakhimpur Kheri district, there has been panic in the camp of mafiaists and rioters. The historic support of farmers, youth, women and old people has paved the way for a grand victory for good governance here. Thank you people of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Manoj Tiwari tweeted and told Ramsena: The picture of people sitting on a tree listening to Yogi’s speech is going viral on social media. Sharing the same picture, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wrote on Twitter that Modi Sena is like Ramsena .. Look carefully. Responding to this tweet of Manoj Tiwari, a user named Kaustubh Singh Yadav wrote that where are you, Netaji? Do you have any post in the army or have you kept you only to play songs?

People’s reactions: A user named Nishant Pant wrote that don’t speak directly or “Banar Sena”. A user named Ayush Chaudhary wrote that why the monkey army does not speak directly. A user named Sandeep Sharma wrote that it would have been better for the monkeys to speak directly to these youths than to speak extinguished. Another user wrote that the BJP workers are being called monkeys directly.

A user named Akash Sharma wrote that after March 10, all this army will take admission in Inter after 12th in dreams, then Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah will give them laptop / tablet. A user named Ashwani Khatak wrote that talk about work. Give employment to this army, don’t sit on trees or else they are going to set fire to BJP’s Lanka.