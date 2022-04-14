Pictures from the sets of Ranveer and Alia’s film ‘Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani’ surfaced! Pictures from the sets of Ranveer and Alia’s film ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’ surfaced!

There is a lot of discussion about the love story of superstar Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky and Rani and fans are waiting for it. Currently, Karan Johar’s production company Dharma has posted a post on social media in which some pictures from the shooting set have been shared. After these pictures surfaced, people are reacting to it. Everyone knows that in Karan Johar’s films, everything from the sets to the clothes of the stars is spectacular and heart-wrenching.

Everything is visible in these pictures of clothes and set decorations. On the film front, the love story of Rocky and Rani will mark the return of Karan Johar as a director after a gap of 5 years.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors last year and is slated to release theatrically on February 10, 2023. Meanwhile, Alia is preparing to make a vow with boyfriend Ranbir on April 15.

The pre-wedding celebrations will start from April 13. While the mehendi, sangeet and cocktail party will be held at Kapoor’s ancestral RK home in Chembur, the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s residence at Vastu Bhavan in Bandra, Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt will start her new life very soon and fans are continuously congratulating her. It is being said that this marriage of Alia and Ranbir will be the most wonderful wedding of this year.

