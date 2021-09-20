Pictures of Ananya Pandey: Watch the video of Ananya Pandey being brutally trolled for wearing this dress at the airport

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey may have done only a few films so far. But she is a famous star in Hindi cinema. Since the release of the first film ‘Student of the Year 2’, Ananya has become a trendsetter due to her dressing style. Now recently Ananya appeared at the airport. Meanwhile, Ananya’s dressing style is making headlines. In fact, Ananya has recently returned to Mumbai from a holiday in the Maldives. Ananya’s killer look at the airport was worth watching. Ananya looked gorgeous in a white sports bra, denim shorts and an oversized shirt tied at the waist. But some social media users did not like this look of Ananya at all and she started trolling the actress badly. Not only that, while commenting on Ananya’s video, one user wrote, ‘Madam forgot, there is no gym, no airport.’

Ananya Pandey’s Luke video at the airport went viral



Ananya’s airport look video is going viral on social media. Some social media users are very fond of her sporty look and they never tire of complimenting her. At the same time, some social media users started trolling her badly because of her dressing style. Commenting on Ananya’s video, one user wrote, ‘This is an airport, not a gym. At the same time another user wrote, ‘Madame had called on time.’ A third user wrote, ‘Madam don’t remember that this is an aeropart, not a gym.’

Ananya is rumored to be in a relationship with ‘Khali Peeli’ co-star Ishaan Khattar. Both were on New Year’s holiday in the Maldives. Ananya and Ishaan’s pictures of Maldives also made headlines on social media. From chilling on the beach to clicking perfect pictures of each other. Many beautiful photos of the two went viral on social media.

On the work front, Ananya’s upcoming film is Shakun Batra’s film. The film is based on a love story. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Ananya is all set to make her debut in ‘Liger’ against Vijay Devarakonda in Tollywood. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannath. Karan Johar and Charmi Kaur will also be producing the film. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Markkhand Deshpande will also be seen in important roles in the film.

