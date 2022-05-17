Pictures of Heard’s swollen face shown to jury



Heard, in her testimony on Monday Washington-time, stated she didn’t cooperate with officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse, and stated her face-to-face interactions with officers have been very restricted. Actor Johnny Depp throughout the trial. Credit score:AP She additionally mentioned her make-up routine, utilizing a color correction wheel that she known as her “bruise equipment” to cowl up marks on her face. She stated she discovered through the years to use inexperienced shades within the first day of a bruise to cowl up redness, and change extra to orange shades because the bruise turned blue and purple. “I’m not going to stroll round L.A. with bruises on my face,” she stated. On cross-examination, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Heard about a number of pictures of her that appeared not to present bruises regardless that they have been taken inside days of alleged abuse incidents. Heard stated she used make-up to cowl bruises and ice to cut back swelling.

"You need to see what it appeared like beneath the make-up," she stated. Vasquez additionally questioned Heard about her $US7 million ($10 million) divorce settlement from Depp. Heard pledged to donate the complete quantity to charity however has thus far solely donated a portion of it. She testified she's been unable to fulfil her pledge but as a result of Depp sued her for $50 million. However on cross-examination she acknowledged that she had acquired the complete $7 million from Depp months earlier than he filed the lawsuit. In her direct testimony, Heard testified she didn't need to publicly expose Depp as an abuser in her court docket proceedings, however had to go to the courthouse to present testimony to get hold of the restraining order, and he or she was greatly surprised when she left the courthouse surrounded by paparazzi. "I simply wished to change my locks," she stated about why she went to court docket to get the restraining order. "I simply wished to get an excellent night time's sleep."

Throughout Monday's testimony, Heard additionally strongly denied an accusation from Depp that she left human faecal matter within the couple's mattress after a combat. Heard stated it was the couple's teacup Yorkshire terrier that messed the mattress and that it had a historical past of bowel issues ever because it had by chance ingested Depp's marijuana. "Completely not," she stated concerning the alleged poop prank. "I don't assume that's humorous. I don't know what grown girl does. I used to be not in a pranking temper." Heard stated, although, that Depp grew to become obsessive about the concept that somebody had pooed in his mattress. She stated it was all he wished to discuss throughout that last combat Could 21, 2016, regardless that Depp's mom had simply died and the couple hadn't spoken in a month. The poo allegation is one of a number of that Depp's on-line followers have notably latched onto of their social media critiques of Heard.

Heard additionally talked concerning the op-ed piece itself, saying staffers with the American Civil Liberties Union — for whom she had began work as an envoy — wrote the primary draft. She stated she was completely satisfied to lend her voice to the controversy over home violence, and wasn't intending to reference Depp. "It's not about Johnny," she stated. "The one one who thought it was about Johnny was Johnny. It was about me, and my life after Johnny." Heard concluded her testimony by saying that accusations she receives every day from Depp supporters that she's mendacity concerning the abuse are "torture". "I need to transfer on with my life," she stated. "I need Johnny to transfer on. I need him to go away me alone." AP