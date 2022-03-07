Entertainment

Pictures viral from Spain, Deepika Padukone shooting for Pathan with Shahrukh Khan!

51 seconds ago
Deepika Padukone shooting for 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan!
Pictures viral from Spain, Deepika Padukone shooting for Pathan with Shahrukh Khan!

Pictures viral from Spain, Deepika Padukone shooting for Pathan with Shahrukh Khan! Deepika Padukone shooting for ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan!

'Lazy Sunday'

‘Lazy Sunday’

He captioned the picture, ‘Lazy Sunday’. It is worth noting that recently Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone had left for Spain for the shooting. While Shah Rukh Khan flew alone with his own safety, John was accompanied by his lovely wife Priya Runchal.

Photos surfaced from the airport

Photos surfaced from the airport

His pictures had surfaced from the airport and after that the fans were constantly commenting on social media. Shahrukh Khan is being liked a lot and everyone has expectations from the film.

directed by Siddharth Anand

directed by Siddharth Anand

This film, being directed by Siddharth Anand, will prove to be very strong in terms of action scenes. The film is being shot in many wonderful countries and Shahrukh Khan does not want to take any kind of risk regarding this film.

He will return to films after a long time

He will return to films after a long time

After a long time, he will return to films and is going to have a blast with Pathan. Recently, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham together officially announced the film Pathan and showed a small glimpse.

Released on 25 January 2023

Released on 25 January 2023

This film will be released on 25 January 2023 and fans have been waiting for this for a long time. Shahrukh Khan’s last film Zero proved to be a flop.

#Pictures #viral #Spain #Deepika #Padukone #shooting #Pathan #Shahrukh #Khan #Deepika #Padukone #shooting #Pathan #Shah #Rukh #Khan

