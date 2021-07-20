Pinch 2: Users called Salman Khan ‘showy acting’, Bhaijaan got furious over this, gave a befitting reply

New Delhi. Bollywood actor, director and producer Arbaaz Khan has recently started his new show Pinch Season 2, the teaser of the first episode of which Salman Khan was there as a guest. In this show, he was asked questions ranging from ‘Paise Back Karo’ to ‘Display Wali Acting’, to which Salman has given a befitting reply to the trollers.

I have not stolen my heart

In the teaser released, Arbaaz narrated the comment of a social media user to Salman saying that Salman has made himself by looting his money from movie tickets. Now they are demanding Salman to return the money. To this Salman replied that, I have not stolen anyone’s money, I have stolen the heart.

‘Salman replied on ‘showy acting’

There another comment. Let us tell about that, in Salman’s films, there is nothing other than ‘appearance acting’. On this Salman says that it is okay, you do it too. One should also have guts and guts to do pretend acting. No matter how good an actor you are, you cannot hide your true personality for the rest of your life.

Cybercrime team can track in seconds

At the same time, Salman responds to the negative comment for him, saying that even though people may think that sitting far away from us, they can write anything. But they do not know that the cybercrime team can track such criminals in a second.

These stars will also be seen

Let us tell you that not only Salman Khan but many big stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez are going to be seen in Pinch 2 show. The streaming of the show will start from July 19.

