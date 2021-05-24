Pink steals the show with an acrobatic performance of Cover Me In Sunshine





High Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD ‘Legends By no means Die’

Lil Child ‘My Flip’

Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’

Taylor Swift ‘folklore’

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’

High R&B Album

Jhené Aiko ‘Chilombo’

Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Slime & B’

Doja Cat ‘Sizzling Pink’

Kehlani ‘It Was Good Till It Wasn’t’

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ — WINNER

High Rap Album

DaBaby ‘Blame It On the Child’

Juice WRLD ‘Legends By no means Die’

Lil Child ‘My Flip’

Lil Uzi Vert ‘Everlasting Atake’

Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’ — WINNER

High Nation Album

Gabby Barrett ‘Goldmine’

Sam Hunt ‘Southside’

Chris Stapleton ‘Beginning Over’

Carrie Underwood ‘My Reward’

Morgan Wallen ‘Harmful: The Double Album’ — WINNER

High Rock Album

AC/DC ‘Energy Up’

Miley Cyrus ‘Plastic Hearts’

Glass Animals ‘Dreamland’

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ — WINNER

Bruce Springsteen ‘Letter to You’

High Latin Album

Anuel AA ‘Emmanuel’

Dangerous Bunny ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’

Dangerous Bunny ‘Las que no iban a salir’ — WINNER

Dangerous Bunny ‘YHLQMDLG’

J Balvin ‘Colores’

High Dance/Digital Album

DJ Snake ‘Carte Blanche’

Gryffin ‘Gravity’

Kygo ‘Golden Hour’

Girl Gaga ‘Chromatica’ — WINNER

Kylie Minogue ‘Disco’

High Christian Album

Bethel Music ‘Peace’

Elevation Worship ‘Grave Into Gardens’

Carrie Underwood ‘My Reward’ — WINNER

We The Kingdom ‘Holy Water’

Zach Williams ‘Rescue Story’

High Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne ‘I AM’

Tasha Cobbs Leonard ‘Royalty: Stay at the Ryman’

Maverick Metropolis Music ‘Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1’ — WINNER

Maverick Metropolis Music ‘Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2’

Kierra Sheard ‘Kierra’

High Sizzling 100 Track Offered by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’

Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ — WINNER

High Streaming Track

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’ — WINNER

Future ft. Drake ‘Life Is Good’

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’

High Promoting Track

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’

BTS ‘Dynamite’ — WINNER

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage’

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’

High Radio Track

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’

Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’

Dua Lipa ‘Do not Begin Now’

Harry Types ‘Adore You’

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ — WINNER

High Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’ — WINNER

Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’

DaBaby ft.

Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’

High R&B Track

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. ‘B.S.’

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo ‘Intentions’

Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’

Doja Cat ‘Say So’

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’

High Rap Track

24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’ — WINNER

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage’

High Nation Track

Jason Aldean ‘Obtained What I Obtained’

Gabby Barrett ‘I Hope’ — WINNER

Lee Brice ‘One of Them Ladies’

Morgan Wallen ‘Chasin’ You’

Morgan Wallen ‘Extra Than My Hometown’

High Rock Track

AJR ‘Bang!’ — WINNER

All Time Low ft. blackbear ‘Monsters’

Glass Animals ‘Warmth Waves’

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear ‘my ex’s greatest good friend’

twenty one pilots ‘Degree of Concern’

High Latin Track

Dangerous Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez ‘Dákiti’ — WINNER

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin ‘RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)’

Maluma & The Weeknd ‘Hawái’

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers ‘Caramelo’

High Dance/Digital Track

Girl Gaga ‘Silly Love’

Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande ‘Rain on Me’

SAINt JHN ‘Roses (Imanbek Remix)’ — WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee ‘ily (i really like you child)’

Matter & A7S ‘Breaking Me’

High Christian Track

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake ‘Graves Into Gardens’ — WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly ‘TOGETHER’

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship ‘The Blessing (Stay)’

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson ‘Well-known For (I Consider)’

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton ‘There Was Jesus’

High Gospel Track

Koryn Hawthorne ‘Converse To Me’

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music ‘Movin’ On’

Marvin Sapp ‘Thank You For It All’

Tye Tribbett ‘We Gon’ Be Alright’

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ — WINNER

High Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick Metropolis Music

Kanye West — WINNER