Pink steals the show with an acrobatic performance of Cover Me In Sunshine

High Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD ‘Legends By no means Die’
Lil Child ‘My Flip’
Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’
The Weeknd ‘After Hours’
High R&B Album
Jhené Aiko ‘Chilombo’
Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Slime & B’
Doja Cat ‘Sizzling Pink’
Kehlani ‘It Was Good Till It Wasn’t’
The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ — WINNER
High Rap Album
DaBaby ‘Blame It On the Child’
Juice WRLD ‘Legends By no means Die’
Lil Child ‘My Flip’
Lil Uzi Vert ‘Everlasting Atake’
Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’ — WINNER
High Nation Album
Gabby Barrett ‘Goldmine’
Sam Hunt ‘Southside’
Chris Stapleton ‘Beginning Over’
Carrie Underwood ‘My Reward’
Morgan Wallen ‘Harmful: The Double Album’ — WINNER
High Rock Album
AC/DC ‘Energy Up’
Miley Cyrus ‘Plastic Hearts’
Glass Animals ‘Dreamland’
Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ — WINNER
Bruce Springsteen ‘Letter to You’
High Latin Album
Anuel AA ‘Emmanuel’
Dangerous Bunny ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’
Dangerous Bunny ‘Las que no iban a salir’ — WINNER
Dangerous Bunny ‘YHLQMDLG’
J Balvin ‘Colores’
High Dance/Digital Album
DJ Snake ‘Carte Blanche’
Gryffin ‘Gravity’
Kygo ‘Golden Hour’
Girl Gaga ‘Chromatica’ — WINNER
Kylie Minogue ‘Disco’
High Christian Album
Bethel Music ‘Peace’
Elevation Worship ‘Grave Into Gardens’
Carrie Underwood ‘My Reward’ — WINNER
We The Kingdom ‘Holy Water’
Zach Williams ‘Rescue Story’
High Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne ‘I AM’
Tasha Cobbs Leonard ‘Royalty: Stay at the Ryman’
Maverick Metropolis Music ‘Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 1’ — WINNER
Maverick Metropolis Music ‘Maverick Metropolis Vol. 3 Half 2’
Kierra Sheard ‘Kierra’
High Sizzling 100 Track Offered by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’
Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’
The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ — WINNER
High Streaming Track
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’ — WINNER
Future ft. Drake ‘Life Is Good’
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’
The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’
High Promoting Track
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’
BTS ‘Dynamite’ — WINNER
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’
Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage’
The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’
High Radio Track
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’
Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’
Dua Lipa ‘Do not Begin Now’
Harry Types ‘Adore You’
The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ — WINNER
High Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth ‘I Hope’ — WINNER
Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’
DaBaby ft.
Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’
High R&B Track
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. ‘B.S.’
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo ‘Intentions’
Chris Brown & Younger Thug ‘Go Loopy’
Doja Cat ‘Say So’
The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’
High Rap Track
24kGoldn ft. iann dior ‘Temper’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch ‘ROCKSTAR’ — WINNER
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne ‘WHATS POPPIN’
Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage’
High Nation Track
Jason Aldean ‘Obtained What I Obtained’
Gabby Barrett ‘I Hope’ — WINNER
Lee Brice ‘One of Them Ladies’
Morgan Wallen ‘Chasin’ You’
Morgan Wallen ‘Extra Than My Hometown’
High Rock Track
AJR ‘Bang!’ — WINNER
All Time Low ft. blackbear ‘Monsters’
Glass Animals ‘Warmth Waves’
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear ‘my ex’s greatest good friend’
twenty one pilots ‘Degree of Concern’
High Latin Track
Dangerous Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez ‘Dákiti’ — WINNER
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin ‘RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)’
Maluma & The Weeknd ‘Hawái’
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers ‘Caramelo’
High Dance/Digital Track
Girl Gaga ‘Silly Love’
Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande ‘Rain on Me’
SAINt JHN ‘Roses (Imanbek Remix)’ — WINNER
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee ‘ily (i really like you child)’
Matter & A7S ‘Breaking Me’
High Christian Track
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake ‘Graves Into Gardens’ — WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly ‘TOGETHER’
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship ‘The Blessing (Stay)’
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson ‘Well-known For (I Consider)’
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton ‘There Was Jesus’
High Gospel Track
Koryn Hawthorne ‘Converse To Me’
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music ‘Movin’ On’
Marvin Sapp ‘Thank You For It All’
Tye Tribbett ‘We Gon’ Be Alright’
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ — WINNER
High Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick Metropolis Music
Kanye West — WINNER
