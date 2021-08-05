Pinky Chaudhary Leave Debate As News Anchor Vikas Bhadauria Got Angry On Him Says We Don’t Need You In ABP News took off mic

Hindu Raksha Dal founder Pinky Chaudhary has claimed responsibility for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that all the Hindu Raksha Dal workers were there. The police is also looking for Pinky Chaudhary regarding the matter. Hindu Raksha Dal activist Pinky Chaudhary also discussed in the debate show of ABP News about the sloganeering at Jantar Mantar. During the conversation, Pinky Chaudhary clashed with the news anchor and started saying that Islam is spreading on the earth only because of people like you. The news anchor also left no stone unturned to reprimand him for these things.

In the debate show, the news anchor asked that you are ready to face the punishment for those who have violated the law? In response, Hindu Raksha Dal activist Pinky Choudhary said, “We do not believe, show Maulana Shad by getting a law enforced.” On this matter of Pinky Chaudhary, the news anchor also did not back down from answering.

News anchor Vikas Bhadauria, expressing anger at Pinky Chaudhary, said, “Aapni baat karo karte hai, aapne sabka contract liye kya?” On the other hand, Pinky Choudhary further said, “Everyone who has considered his own is not, that’s why it is becoming devoid of Hindu. We are not going to listen to your words.”

If this attitude of the media and journalists of the country remains the same, then such fake contractors of religion, these goons will run away by pressing their tail. Well done @vikasbha pic.twitter.com/MrFPp1HyCs — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) August 10, 2021

Pinky Chaudhary further said in her statement, “We will work for the religion in which we are born.” At the same time, the news anchor lashed out at the Hindu Raksha Dal worker and said, “10 thousand generations like you have come and gone, Hindutva will remain like this. Contractors like you are not needed and you are such a big surma.”

The news anchor did not stop here. He further lashed out at Pinky Chaudhary and said, “You have served Hindutva by going to Jantar Mantar, have you not given your address. Where are you at.” On the other hand, Pinky Chaudhary clashed with the news anchor and said, “It is because of people like you that Islam is taking over the earth.”

The debate between Pinky Chaudhary and news anchor Vikas Bhadauria did not stop here. While on one hand the news anchor asked him for his address, on the other hand Pinky Chaudhary said, “You send it and see, what 24 hours will you send in 48 hours, the challenge is mine.” Saying this the President of Hindu Raksha Dal left the debate midway.





