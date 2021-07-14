Pinterest 9.21.0 APK for Android – Download



Pinterest is a virtual pinboard that lets you “pin” or collects images from the Web. You can create boards to help you categorize your images and add descriptions to remind you why you bookmarked them. Discover, search and save great content from across the web with pinterest. Use it for inspiration or practical ideas for everyday-life. Whether to plan an adventure to Rome, a room you’re redecorating or a party you’re organizing or to get ideas for a new hair cut.

As the name of the app suggests pinning your interests you can pin images and content from developers, bloggers and photo enthusiasts from across the globe and get some insightful inspirations. Moreover get ideas from everyday life to DIY stuff, cosmetics apparel and every item that can be clicked is available on the Pinterest app for Android.

Dashboard and getting started

From the main dashboard, swipe right and choose through your interests and the app will start providing you with suggestions. You can browse through Everything, Popular, Animals, Men’s Fashion, Weddings, Humor, and anything that might be of interest.

Your Pinterest profile shows followers and those you’re following, Boards, Pins, and Likes, as well as any of your items that have been liked or repined by other users.

Pinning a photo

Pinning a photo from the Web is simple, thanks to Android’s Share function. From any browser, just go to Android’s built-in share menu, and choose “create pin.”. From here, you can choose which photo to pin, select a pin board, add a description, and so on.

When connecting through Facebook, you need to give the app permission to access your basic info, email address, birthday, and likes. This lets Pinterest post activity on your behalf. Although you can decide whether or not your pins get reposted to Facebook.

On Pinterest, you find Pins associated will all types of subjects such as recipes, wedding dresses, and braids. The app is flooded with teachers, universities, designers, airlines nonprofits and businesses. Whereas, real estate brokers and news outlets have explored ways to use Pinterest. You can find inspiration and info graphics about exercise, gym and anything you can think about. On the top of each pin, there are two Buttons, Save and share. Click on save to save the pin or share to share.