Pinterest accused of not paying female ‘co-creator’

SAN FRANCISCO — When Pinterest went public in 2019, friends of Christine Martinez sent congratulations. She worked closely with the founders of Digital Pinboard in her early days, and her friends thought she would get rich with them.

But as Pinterest’s share price soared, turning its founders into billionaires, Ms. Martinez realized she would not be compensated or credited for their contributions, she said.

He sued on Monday.

In a lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court, Ms. Martinez accused Ben Silberman and Paul Cyra, two of Pinterest’s three co-founders, of breach of implied contract, theft of idea, unjust promotion and unfair business practices. The lawsuit states that Ms. Martinez created Pinterest with Mr. Silberman and Mr. Cyra, contributing ideas such as “key event concepts”, such as organizing images on boards and enabling e-commerce.

Ms Martinez, 40, was never formally employed by Pinterest, nor did she ask for a contract. She was not given the stock, although she said the founders of Pinterest had verbally agreed to compensate her several times.