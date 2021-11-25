Pinterest Pledges $50 Million on Reforms to Resolve Discrimination Allegations

According to court documents and the plaintiffs and company statements, Pinterest has pledged $ 50 million to repair its corporate culture and promote diversity as part of the agreement to address allegations of discrimination against women and people of color.

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced the settlement on Wednesday, following the retirement of Rhode Island’s employee retirement system and other Pinterest stakeholders suing a company known for its colorful virtual pinboards.

Stakeholders accused Pinterest’s board of directors of failing to respond to a culture of discrimination and revenge against women and people of color. By allowing discrimination to continue, stakeholders argued, the board has failed to act in the best interests of stockholders.

The allegations came after two black women members of Pinterest’s public policy team, Ifeoma Ozoma and Erica Shimizu Banks, publicly criticized the company’s treatment of employees, according to court documents.