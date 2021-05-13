Pip Edwards cosies up to rumoured new boyfriend Cameron Northway at the Million Dollar Beard Ball

She’s rumoured to be courting Bondi-based restauranteur and businessman, Cameron Northway.

And on Thursday, activewear designer Pip Edwards loved what appeared to be a date evening along with her new man at the Million Dollar Beard Ball in Sydney.

Whereas retaining Cameron off her socials on the night, the 41-year-old was noticed cosying up to him inside the occasion in an image shared on social media by a buddy.

Date evening! Pip Edwards cosied up to rumoured new restaurateur boyfriend Cameron Northway at the Million Dollar Beard Ball in Sydney on Thursday

Pip might be seen holding a magnum of Moët & Chandon champagne whereas sitting subsequent to Cameron and their buddies.

Earlier, she teased a thriller date on her socials by sharing an image on her Instagram tales of two males in tuxedo jackets, zooming in on their torsos. However Cameron’s beige jacket matches the one in Pip’s cryptic publish.

On the night, Pip shocked in a $2,880 strapless robe by Australian designer Alex Perry.

Belle of the ball! On the night, Pip shocked in a $2,880 strapless robe by Australian designer Alex Perry

Pip seemed beautiful in the figure-accentuating black robe, and accessorised with gold earrings and a pop of purple lipstick.

Pip has been not too long ago linked to restaurateur Cameron Northway, who co-owns Rocker in Sydney’s North Bondi.

The pair have been pictured leaving Cameron’s house in Sydney collectively – a number of hours after they’d celebrated Pip’s forty first birthday with an intimate dinner at French restaurant Hubert the evening earlier than.

When approached for remark, Pip’s consultant Louise Gaffikin advised Every day Mail Australia: ‘Pip and Cameron are buddies. No additional remark.’

It comes after Pip’s high-profile relationship with Michael Clarke, 39, got here to an finish.

It is understood they cut up a couple of months in the past, lower than a yr after they went public with their romance.

Whereas they have been inseparable for a lot of the relationship, as of late March neither had featured on the different’s Instagram since Australia Day.

When contacted about their cut up at the time, Pip advised Every day Mail Australia: ‘I’ve no remark, no remark at all.’

The Million Dollar Beard Ball was held to elevate cash for the world’s first nationwide pores and skin verify program. For extra data or to donate, go to the Beard Season web site.