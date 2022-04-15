Pirates, Bryan Reynolds agree to $13.5M, 2-year deal



There has been no pay arbitration hearing for Brian Reynolds this year, and it is more of a fine with him.

All-Star center fielder Pittsburgh have agreed a two-year deal worth 13.5 million with the Pirates. The deal, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds মৌ 6.75 million per season.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to reach a one-year contract for 2022. Reynolds wanted 4.9 million, Pittsburgh countered with $ 4.25 million.

“I always hoped it would be a result and it was a result, so I would say it was a win-win,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think anyone ever wants to go to a hearing. For me, personally, I love Pittsburgh. I love my teammates and everything like that. It worked. “

Reynolds, 27, has been swollen with pirates since the January 2018 trade of sending 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCachchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs and was finalized for a gold glove.

Reynolds has batted for Pittsburgh with one home run in five games so far this season.227. The Pirates started 2-3 on Thursday night’s game against Washington.

The deal comes two days after Pittsburgh signed an eight-year, $ 70 million deal with third baseman K’Brian Hayes.

Hayes was pleased to see that Reynolds’ contract had been resolved.

“It’s great,” Hayes said. “That’s part of the reason I’m signing. I think we’re on the right track. It’s amazing to find a guy in the middle of an order-type guy. He’s expressed that he wants to be here. It’s nice. Keep it. “