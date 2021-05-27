Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Pirotes Gaming is a budding Free Hearth YouTuber hailing from India. He creates odd narrate materials related to the sport and has established a good fanbase on the platform.

Eye this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Pirotes Gaming YT (@pirotesgaming04)

On the time of writing, his channel has 386 thousand subscribers, out of which he has gained 21 thousand inside the final 30 days.

Proper right here, we use a leer at Pirotes Gaming’s Free Hearth ID, stats, and different information.

Even be taught: Serving to Gamer’s Free Hearth ID, stats, earnings, full subscribers, and extra in May possibly presumably even merely 2021

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Pirotes Gaming has competed in 11849 squad video video games and has triumphed in 2987 them, declaring a use share of 25.20%. As successfully as, he has racked up 36833 kills, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.16.

The YouTuber has gained 154 of the 1395 duo fits, ensuing in a use charge of 11.03%. Throughout the strategy, he has bagged 2634 frags at a Okay/D ratio of two.12.

Pirotes Gaming has been featured in 676 solo video video games and has emerged on excessive on 77 instances, which includes a use ratio of 11.39%. With 1533 kills, he has a Okay/D ratio of two.56.

Even be taught: Garena Free Hearth India server redeem code (May possibly presumably even merely twenty seventh, 2021): Guidelines of rewards, redemption state of affairs hyperlink, and redeem

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Throughout the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has been featured in 172 squad fits and has a use tally of 62, sustaining a use charge of 36.04%. Moreover, he has notched 494 frags, managing a Okay/D ratio of 4.49.

In the meantime, Pirotes Gaming has participated in 29 solo video video games nonetheless is but to steady a use. He moreover has two kills for a Okay/D ratio of 0.068.

Outline: The stats on this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to alternate because the narrate materials creator continues to play extra video video games in Garena Free Hearth.

His YouTube channel

Pirotes Gaming has been creating films on his channel since March 2019 and in the intervening time has 307 of them. As mentioned earlier, he has 386 thousand subscribers and 40 million views combined.

Readers can click on on proper right here to give attention to together with his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Eye this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Pirotes Gaming YT (@pirotesgaming04)

Instagram: Click on on proper right here.

Discord server: Click on on proper right here.

Even be taught: All it’s potential you may possibly presumably presumably prefer to know in regards to the latest Booyah Buddy function in Free Hearth

Hint In/ Hint As much as Acknowledge