Pistons’ Cade Cunningham named MVP of All-Star Rising Stars



No. 1 overall pick came to the top again.

Detroit rookie Cad Cunningham, counting down to bringing the Pistons back to relevance, was nominated MVP of the NBA All-Star Rising Stars on Friday night when Tim Barry led 25-20 to victory against Team Asia.

Cunningham, who scored 13 points in the first game of the night with six assists and five rebounds, had only five points in the final but the clutch has expanded to 3-pointers and played several big games.

Cunningham also gave Orlando’s Franz Wagner a Nifty pass to set up, whose free-throw team sealed Barry’s victory.

When he was handed the MVP trophy at mid-court, Cunningham was delighted by the Cleveland spectators, who pulled Cavs rookie Evan Mobelli to the honor. Mobli played a key role in Tim Barry’s victory, scoring 18 points in two games – 12 in Danke.

Don’t tell Cunningham that these games made no sense. He came to Rising Stars with one goal.

“To win,” he said. “I felt like we had the team to do it, so we had to come out and prove ourselves and get the chip. So glad we did it.”

Hall of Famer Rick Barry is amazed at the efforts of his young team.

“I’m proud of these guys because each of them did a great job,” Barry said. “So it was great to see them play basketball and they really went out and played the game the way it should.”

One of the main events of the All-Star Weekend, the Rising Stars format, coinciding with the league’s top rookies against second-year players, has been transformed into a mini-tournament this year, with three of the four teams playing.

The “semifinals” were played on a target score of 50 and the final 25 – a compromise on the 75th anniversary of the NBA. The teams were coached by Barry and former All-Stars Isia Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton.

In the first matchup, Memphis guard Desmond Ben secured a 50-49 win for Team Ishiar against Tim Worthy with two free throws.

Houston’s J’Sin Tate dropped an acrobatic lay-up, pushing Tim Barry 50-48 to Tim Payton and the second game also went downhill.

With almost no defense, there was no shortage of uplifting dunk, spin moves and crossovers to entertain the sellout crowd.

One of the top highlights came in the first matchup between Tim Isaiah and Tim Warthy when Orlando rookie Jalen Sugus gave an unbeaten lay-up and bounced a pass off the backboard to magic teammate Cole Anthony.

6-foot-2 Anthony will be one of four participants in Saturday’s Dunk competition.

Shortly after his dank, Anthony made a cartwheel while Sugus shot which could be a game-clinching free throw just to bounce off the rim.