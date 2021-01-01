Pitch Invader Jarvo 69: Video Pitch Invader Jarvo 69 enters the ground again collides with Johnny Bairstow: Video: Jarvo is not averse to Articus

In the ongoing Test series between India and England, the pitch attacker frequently enters the field. After Lord’s, Headingley, this opponent was seen running on the field at the Oval the next day. As a result, the game had to be stopped for some time. The Englishman, nicknamed ‘Jarvo 69’, is a fan of the Indian team.On the second day of the fourth Test on Friday, when he came on the field, he deliberately pushed the English batsman. The case relates to England’s 34th over in the first innings. After that Umesh Yadav was completing his over. Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow were present on the wicket. Fans on social media are saying that this time he wanted to be a part of Indian bowling. Security guards hurriedly pulled him off the field.



Calling himself a member of Team India

He wanted to field at Lord’s after wearing the Indian team’s jersey. When he was stopped by security guards, he started claiming to be a member of the Indian cricket team. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the players could not help but smile when they saw Jarvu’s action. Then his goal in the Leeds Test was to come on as a batsman. At that moment, Rohit Sharma came on the field wearing a helmet and a mask.



YouTube is Jarvu, which is banned in Leeds

The name of this pitch event is Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo 69’, whose main objective is to make headlines and promote himself freely. However, this rudeness is costing him dearly. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club banned him from Leeds for life. Also fined.