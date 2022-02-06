Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett perfect in Senior Bowl victory



In most cases, quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft do not participate in the Senior Bowl College Football All-Star Game in front of NFL coaches, general managers, other executives and scouts because they are already considered elite.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett wanted to come anyway. He didn’t stay long, but he made his mark.

Pickett completed 6 of 6 passes for 89 yards with a 20-yard touchdown for the national team in the first quarter of a 20-10 win against the American team in front of about 15,000 at the Hancock Whitney Stadium here on Saturday afternoon.

And after his clinic, he took the rest of the day off.

“The plan was to play first quarter,” Pickett said.

The exercises at the Senior Bowl are even more important this week, and Pickett did very well in them, after finishing sixth in the passing yard with 4,319 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2021 out of 4,319 of 497. . He finished 9th in efficiency with a rating of 165.3.

Then why senior bowl?

“To show I can be consistent,” he said. “I mean, everyone was saying I had a flash-in-the-pan season. Thirteen games, I played at a very high level, I don’t think so. So, I wanted to come down here and keep it up. Consistent level. “

He couldn’t have been more consistent in his completion percentage and that included an ad lab. Abram Smith ran back in the wrong direction as Baylor ran, but Pickett hit him for a 20-yard touchdown and a 7-0 national lead in the first quarter to go: 04.

“I adjusted to the fly,” Pickett said. “He flashed his hand very quickly, so I gave him a chance to do a play.”

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his staff were national team coaches against Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

“It definitely helps,” said Pickett. “It’s a great experience, learning an NFL system. I feel pretty good about the system I can go to.”

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ryder completed 4 of 6 passes and two touchdowns for 68 yards for the national team. He threw a 6-yard touchdown to Colorado State hard-end Tray McBride for a 13-0 lead late in the first half. Ryder gave Wisconsin a hard-fought edge over Jake Ferguson for a 25-yard touchdown and a 20-10 lead with 11:04 left. Ferguson led all receivers with three catches in 62 yards.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Jappe completed 8 of 13 passes for 103 yards for the American team, running 18 yards on six carry from Alabama tailback Brian Robinson, Jr.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has completed six of nine passes for 37 yards for the American team and has run five times for 29 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown, to make up for his 13-1 loss in the third quarter.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys who’ve been here before, and they’ve told me what to expect,” Pickett said. “It exceeded that expectation. Overall, it was an incredible experience.”

The overall MVP of the Senior Bowl was Oklahoma National Defensive Lineman Perion Winfrey. He has five tackles with three for losses including two sacks.

Diangelo Malone of Western Kentucky was the American MVP with six tackles, including three single stops and two quarterback chases. The Minnesota defensive and boy was a Mate National MVP with three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble and a quarterback chase.