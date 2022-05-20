Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison announces transfer decision



Jordan Addison introduced Tuesday that he’s shifting from Pittsburgh to the USC on Thursday.

Addison’s decision to enter the transfer portal was positioned underneath nationwide highlight because of the present state of the method and the function that title, picture and analogy (NIL) performed in these selections.

Addison was an All-American, and in his second season in Pittsburgh, winner of the Fred Biletnikov Award, first-round NFL Draft choose Kenny Pickett threw him a soccer. He thanked the varsity and coach Pat Narduzzi in his farewell message.

“Successful the ACC Championship is for us ceaselessly,” Addison mentioned. “That true friendship will final. Part of me will all the time be H2P (Hell to Pit). I’ve now rigorously thought of the recommendation of my household and shut pals and absolutely thought of each the dangers and advantages concerned in my decision. I additionally respect. However for me, I’ll proceed my full growth as a pupil athlete by enrolling in USC. “

Addison entered the transfer portal earlier than the Could 1 deadline, which implies he does not have to take a seat out a season earlier than enjoying for USC.

The vast receiver is alleged to have had an affair with Caleb Williams, who moved from Oklahoma to the USC after Lincoln Riley jumped into the USC late final yr.

Addison had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Underneath Clay Helton and interim coach Donte Williams, the USC gained 4-8 final season. It was the worst faculty season in 30 years.

The Related Press contributed to this report.