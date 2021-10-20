Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched with Google’s custom Tensor SoC: Know- Features and Price Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched: Know Price, Specifications, and Features Pixel 6 Pro: Know – Features and Price

America’s well-known tech company Google has announced its next series of Pixel smartphones with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new phones not only make the Pixel 5 series a success but also mark an important milestone for the company. These are the first phones to feature Google’s own in-house Tensor chipset. The phones will also come with Android 12 out of the box. Let’s know about the new phones:

Google Pixel 6: Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD i.e. FHD+ AMOLED screen that supports up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone gets in-display fingerprint sensor with center aligned punch-hole cutout and Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by Tensor chipset and will be available with 8GB RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also equipped with a 4,614mAh battery that supports wireless and 30W fast charging.

The Pixel 6 now comes with a 50MP main camera sensor which narrows the image down to 12.5MP photos. The phone also comes with a 12MP ultrawide lens for wide shots. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The device also comes with software features from Google like Magic Eraser.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: The high-end Pixel 6 Pro comes with a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The cutout, Gorilla Glass Victus and in-display fingerprint sensor are also here. Similarly, there is also the new Tensor chip and it will come with 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also packs a massive 5,003mAh battery with wireless and 30W fast charging support.

The Pixel 6 Pro now comes with a 50MP main camera sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There is also a third 48MP telephoto lens. Not only this, the phone also has an 11.1MP front camera. All software features are here too, including Magic Eraser.

Both Pixel phones will provide hardware-based safety in the new Tensor chip through the Titan M2 chip, five years of security updates and a new Safety Hub feature. The private compute core ensures sensitive information such as your Gboard data does not leave the phone. Other features include stereo speakers, three microphones, dual-SIM support and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and sub 6Ghz 5G.

Also know the price and Pixel Pass: The price of Pixel 6 starts from around Rs 44,971, while the price of Pixel 6 Pro is around Rs 67,494. By the way, the availability of Pixel 6 series phones in India is not yet confirmed. The company also announced the Pixel Pass program that allows users to pay a monthly fee for the new Pixel phone and buy 200GB of Google One with YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Pass. Will provide access to premium Google subscriptions such as storage.

The ‘Pixel Pass’ plans are currently only for US customers and start at US$45 for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro. The phones will be available unlocked and will work with all major carriers.