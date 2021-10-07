Pixel 6 rumored 23W wireless charging stand and more details leak early

Leaked images of Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 give us our best look yet at the new features coming to the search giant’s next flagship smartphone. Photos that were leaked Evan Blass, reveal shots of the second-generation Pixel Stand wireless charger, user interface details and camera specs, and include a mention of Face Unlock biometric security. Those come just two weeks before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are officially announced on October 19.

There isn’t much in these photos that hasn’t already been leaked, but what they do offer is a better look at the rumored specifications of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The beefy new Pixel Stand, for example, is believed to support 23W fast charging according to an August leak, which is more than double that offered by Google’s first-generation 10w wireless charger with the Pixel 3 .

The Wireless Changing Stand was previously reported to have a built-in fan for cooling, and these images show that you’ll be able to switch the wireless charger between “Performance Mode” and “Quiet Mode,” depending on whether Whether you prefer fast charge or not, peace of mind. The photos also show a wireless charging interface with shortcuts to media playback and smart home controls.

Less is reported about the phone’s Face Unlock functionality, which is visible in an image on the Settings page titled “Security.” Google previously included Face Unlock on the Pixel 4, but the feature was completely absent from the Pixel 5 lineup.

There is also a shot of the back of the Pixel 6 Pro, showing its three-camera setup. Google had previously confirmed that the 6 Pro will have an ultrawide and a telephoto main camera, but this image confirms rumors that they will be using 12-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel sensors respectively.

Other shots include a look at the phone’s charging brick, which will not be included in the box, as well as pictures of the phone splashing water, suggesting that it will have an IP-rating for dust and water resistance. The latter isn’t particularly surprising, as Google’s mid-range Pixel 5A also includes an IP67 rating.

The images haven’t been able to reveal any further details about the Pixel 6’s custom-designed Tensor processor, which Google says will improve the phone’s machine learning capabilities. For those details, we’ll have to wait until the Pixel 6’s official launch later this month.