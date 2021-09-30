Pixel phones can automatically record and upload videos in case of emergency

One of the features Google offers exclusively through its Pixel Android phones is a personal safety app. Over the years, this has included additional features like safety check-in that automatically notifies your emergency contacts if you don’t respond according to the schedule and, if it detects you’ve been in a car accident, automatic Has the ability to manually dial 911. Now xda-developers And Android Police Point to a new feature that can automatically record video if you activate the built-in Emergency SOS.

We installed the update from Google Play on Pixel devices. It informs users that once activated it can record continuously for up to 45 minutes, assuming your phone has enough storage. If there is an Internet connection, the video will be automatically backed up to your Google Account, where it will be stored for seven days. If you ask the app to automatically share, it will send a link to any emergency contact you choose for that video file.

If you have a Pixel phone, you can find this feature in the Settings of the Personal Protection app. To activate Emergency SOS, users press the phone’s power button five times. While it’s active, the phone is still available for you to use with a minimal viewfinder and notification icon to indicate that a recording is taking place. SOS can do other things depending on your settings, including calling 911, choosing to sound an alarm (or not sound) when activated, or share information with your emergency contacts.

For other phones, Google tested a version of Emergency SOS in an early beta for Android 12, but right now, this app and feature set is only for the Pixel line.