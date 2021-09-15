Pixie Lott Ball’s Belle in Silk Cinderella-Blue Frock for High-Fashion Brand Launch

She often turns heads with her stylish outfit choices.

And the pixie lot had all eyes on her as she dressed up in a silky frock for the launch of new high-fashion brand Anasim at London’s Louis restaurant on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old singer looked like Belle of the Ball in a princess-worthy dress, which she paired with a glamorous updo for the event.

The All About Tonight hitmaker shone in the slinky ensemble, which featured buttons detailing the left seam and a high-neckline.

She stepped out in a pair of light blue heeled sandals that featured floral gems accented on the toe.

The blonde beauty’s intricate hairstyle featured pin curls tightly wound across her face, while she wore a slick of hot pink lipstick.

Glowing: The All About Tonight hitmaker was shining in the slinky ensemble, which featured a button detailing left seam and a high-neckline.

The pixie was in good company at the fashion event, which was joined by model Neelam Gill, 26, who also opted for a silk ensemble to wear at night.

The fashionista showed off her taut abs in a champagne high neck crop top and slacks co-ordinating – which complemented her complexion beautifully.

Raven Beauty styled her healthy locks in subtle waves that fell below her shoulders, while she opted for brown eyeshadow and nude lipgloss,

Pixie’s Night Out is another luxury outing for the star, who appears to have just returned from a luxurious vacation in Italy’s Lake Como with fiancé Oliver Cheshire – which she tagged in her Instagram snaps.

The star soaked up the sights and sounds of the idyllic location, laughing as she piloted a speed boat and documented the stunning scenery.

Late last year, the singer revealed that she wants to have a ‘big family’ with her fiance, 32-year-old Oliver Cheshire, when she feels ‘the time is right’.

She told The Sun: ‘I’m a big family girl, a very big family girl. Family is everything to me so when I get time I would love to have my family.

‘I’ll love that when the time is right. What an amazing thing it is.’

The couple’s wedding was affected due to the pandemic, so they decided to wait and restart planning when the lockdown restrictions were completely lifted.

She continued: ‘We were planning to have our wedding this year and now everything is so up in the air, we have delayed it.

‘There is still a lot of planning behind the scenes but we are looking forward to the time where there are no restrictions and rules, because we really don’t want that special day.’