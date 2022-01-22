Piyanka Mongia Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, tik tok, religion 2022

piyanka Mongia, Age, Peak, Weight, Measurement, DOB, Husband, Household, Biography
Bio
Summary
piyanka Mongia is a social media star and influencer known for her style and her lip sync dancing vids on TikTok and Instagram. The star came popular by posting vids of her lip-syncing to Bollywood songs on TikTok.
Career
piyanka Mongia was born on September 27, 1997, in New Delhi, India. She was born into a Punjabi family and takes a lot of pride in her heritage. piyanka has one family, Gaurav, who also posts on social media.
Still, piyanka doesn’t talk a lot about her parents and her parenting frequently and keeps the information private.
As of August 2021, piyanka has further than4.5 a million followers on Instagram, subscribers on YouTube and22.8 a million followers on TikTok. piyanka is active on Snapchat, as well. She doesn’t have a sanctioned Twitter account.
piyanka rose to fame on TikTok by posting primarily lip-sync vids to popular Bollywood songs. Unlike other artists, Piyanka primarily posts videos alone. When she has posted collaborations, she banded with Jerry Burj and Pratik Gaur, who’s also her director.
Since her rise to fame, Piyanka has wanted to start modeling. Her Instagram feed has several modeling prints in different outfits that showcase her style.
The star is managed by Pratik Gaur, who innovated Celebistaan, an Indian gift agency that specializes in managing celebrities. In addition to Piyanka, the agency manages several other popular Indian TikTok stars.
Since getting popular, Piyanka has been the subject of several rumors and conspiracy propositions claiming she failed beforehand in 2020. The unsupported reports say that the TikTok star failed in an auto accident in June 2020, one day before TikTok star Siya Kakkar committed self-murder at the age of 16.
Still, these reports aren’t true and Piyanka is still alive and well, laboriously posting to her social media accounts.
Piyanka keeps her particular life private and has not revealed whether she has a swain or not.
piyanka Mongia Bio/ Wiki
|Full Title
|piyanka Mongia
|Nick Title
|Piyanka, piyanka
|Occupation/Occupation
|Indian Youtube, Tik Tok influencer, Mannequin
|Date of Delivery (DOB)
|27-09-1997
|Age (as in 2020)
|23
|Delivery Place
|Jalandhar Punjab, India
|Zodiac signal
|Virgo
|Nationality
|Indian
piyanka Mongia Bodily Stats (approx)
|Peak
|In centimeters- 162Meters- 1.62
In ft inches- 5’3’’
|Weight
|52 Kg111 lbs
|Determine Measurement (approx)
|32-26-32
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Darkish Brown
piyanka Mongia Private Life
|Schooling
|Graduate Khalsa School Punjab, India
|Forged
|Punjabi-Hindu
|Ethnicity
|Hinduism
|Blood Group
|N/A
|Meals Habits
|Non-Vegetarian
|Deal with
|Jalandhar, Punjab, India
|Hobbies
|Watching Films, Touring, Music, Browsing on Web, Cooking, Buying, making Tik Tok Video
|Controversies
|Not Identified
piyanka Mongia Relationship
|Martial standing
|Single
|Affair/Boyfriends
|Not Identified
piyanka Mongia Household
|Dad and mom
|Father- Not IdentifiedMom- Not Identified
|Spouse/Partner
|Not Identified
|Kids
|Son- N/A
|Sibling
|Brother- Gaurav Mongia (Elder)Sister- Heena Malhotra
See Also – Amazing Athena Karkanis: Athena Karkanis WikiBio, Age, Height, Photos, Actress, Family 2021
piyanka Mongia Favourite issues
|Favorite meals
|Indian meals, Pizza, Burger, Chinese language meals, Thai meals, Chinese language meals, Chocolate
|Favorite actor:
|Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan
|Favorite actress
|piyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kajol
|Favorite Singer
|Lata Mangeshkar, Bashah, Arijit Singh
|Favorite movie/TV Present
|Hum Saath Saath Hai, PK
|Favorite colour
|Purple, Pink, Black, White
|Favorite Sport
|Cricket
|Social Presence
|FacebookTwitter
|Favorite Track
|N/A
|Favorite Outfits
|Salwar Fits, Denims Prime, Skirt
|Favorite Vehicles
|Assortment-Not Identified
|Favoritevacation spot
|Bali, Paris, Goa, Prague
See Also – Who is Conor McGregor Net Worth, Biography, Career, Family, Best Battle 2021…
piyanka Mongia Cash Incomes
|Wage (approx)
|Rs. 30000- 50000
|Revenue (per 12 months approx)
|7-10 Lakhs
|Internet Price (approx)
|15-20 Lakhs
Some Lesser Identified Truth About piyanka Mongia
Smoke: No
Drink: No
See Also – Mary Austin Biography, Age, Net Worth, Children & Wiki 2022
- Tiktok sensation Piyanka Mongia is a proficient, passionate, and hard-working social media influencer.
- She was born on 27 September 1997 in Jalandhar Punjab, India.
- She loves trends, Pictures, watching Bollywood films, and listening to 90’s songs.
- Mongia has related to many huge manufacturers like watches, cosmetics, cell case corporations, and many others.
- piyanka created her YouTube channel final 12 months and uploaded her first video on January 24, 2019. On Instagram, she posted her very first image on February 1, 2016.
- piyanka Mongia all the timeshares their photoshoots and movies. Subsequently, she has 973k+ followers on her Instagram account.
- She may be an enormous fan of sports activities and likes to play badminton and watch cricket.
- Salman Khan is her favorite actor and her favorite cricketer is Virat Kohli.
- piyanka prefers to journey and likes to discover new locations.
- In 2020, there was faux information about Piyanka Mongia’s demise bought viral on social media. Later, the younger star clarifies that the information was fabricated by posting a video of her on the Instagram account and requesting followers to report faux movies.
- Mongia enormous assortment of sun shades from native manufacturers to inner manufacturers like Rayban.
- She has collaborated with such names as Jerry Burge and Pratik Kaur (her supervisor).