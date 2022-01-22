Piyanka Mongia Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, tik tok, religion 2022

People

piyanka Mongia, Age, Peak, Weight, Measurement, DOB, Husband, Household, Biography

Summary
piyanka Mongia is a social media star and influencer known for her style and her lip sync dancing vids on TikTok and Instagram. The star came popular by posting vids of her lip-syncing to Bollywood songs on TikTok.
Career
piyanka Mongia was born on September 27, 1997, in New Delhi, India. She was born into a Punjabi family and takes a lot of pride in her heritage. piyanka has one family, Gaurav, who also posts on social media.

piyanka mongia

piyanka mongia

Still, piyanka doesn’t talk a lot about her parents and her parenting frequently and keeps the information private.

As of August 2021, piyanka has further than4.5 a million followers on Instagram, subscribers on YouTube and22.8 a million followers on TikTok. piyanka is active on Snapchat, as well. She doesn’t have a sanctioned Twitter account.

piyanka rose to fame on TikTok by posting primarily lip-sync vids to popular Bollywood songs. Unlike other artists, Piyanka primarily posts videos alone. When she has posted collaborations, she banded with Jerry Burj and Pratik Gaur, who’s also her director.

Since her rise to fame, Piyanka has wanted to start modeling. Her Instagram feed has several modeling prints in different outfits that showcase her style.

piyanka mongia photo

piyanka mongia photo

The star is managed by Pratik Gaur, who innovated Celebistaan, an Indian gift agency that specializes in managing celebrities. In addition to Piyanka, the agency manages several other popular Indian TikTok stars.

Since getting popular, Piyanka has been the subject of several rumors and conspiracy propositions claiming she failed beforehand in 2020. The unsupported reports say that the TikTok star failed in an auto accident in June 2020, one day before TikTok star Siya Kakkar committed self-murder at the age of 16.

piyanka mongia instagram

piyanka mongia instagram

Still, these reports aren’t true and Piyanka is still alive and well, laboriously posting to her social media accounts.

Piyanka keeps her particular life private and has not revealed whether she has a swain or not.

Full Title piyanka Mongia
Nick Title Piyanka, piyanka
Occupation/Occupation Indian Youtube, Tik Tok influencer, Mannequin
Date of Delivery (DOB) 27-09-1997
Age (as in 2020) 23
Delivery Place Jalandhar Punjab, India
Zodiac signal Virgo
Nationality Indian

Peak In centimeters- 162Meters- 1.62

In ft inches- 5’3’’
Weight  52 Kg111 lbs
Determine Measurement (approx) 32-26-32
Eye Colour  Black
Hair Colour  Darkish Brown
Schooling Graduate Khalsa School Punjab, India
Forged Punjabi-Hindu
Ethnicity Hinduism
Blood Group N/A
Meals Habits Non-Vegetarian
Deal with Jalandhar, Punjab, India
Hobbies Watching Films, Touring, Music, Browsing on Web, Cooking, Buying, making Tik Tok Video
Controversies Not Identified
piyanka mongia age

piyanka mongia age

Martial standing Single
Affair/Boyfriends Not Identified
Dad and mom  Father- Not IdentifiedMom- Not Identified
Spouse/Partner Not Identified
Kids Son-  N/A
Sibling  Brother- Gaurav Mongia (Elder)Sister- Heena Malhotra

Favorite meals  Indian meals, Pizza, Burger, Chinese language meals, Thai meals, Chinese language meals, Chocolate
Favorite actor: Amitabh Bachchan,  Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan
Favorite actress piyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kajol
Favorite Singer  Lata Mangeshkar, Bashah, Arijit Singh
Favorite movie/TV Present  Hum Saath Saath Hai, PK
Favorite colour  Purple, Pink, Black, White
Favorite Sport Cricket
Social Presence  FacebookTwitter

Instagram

YouTube
Favorite Track  N/A
Favorite Outfits  Salwar Fits, Denims Prime, Skirt
Favorite Vehicles  Assortment-Not Identified
Favoritevacation spot

 

 Bali, Paris, Goa, Prague

Wage (approx)  Rs. 30000- 50000
Revenue (per 12 months approx)  7-10 Lakhs
Internet Price (approx)  15-20 Lakhs

Smoke:         No

Drink:            No

  1. Tiktok sensation Piyanka Mongia is a proficient, passionate, and hard-working social media influencer.
  2. She was born on 27 September 1997 in Jalandhar Punjab, India.
  3. She loves trends, Pictures, watching Bollywood films, and listening to 90’s songs.
  4. Mongia has related to many huge manufacturers like watches, cosmetics, cell case corporations, and many others.
  5. piyanka created her YouTube channel final 12 months and uploaded her first video on January 24, 2019. On Instagram, she posted her very first image on February 1, 2016.
  6. piyanka Mongia all the timeshares their photoshoots and movies. Subsequently, she has 973k+ followers on her Instagram account.
  7. She may be an enormous fan of sports activities and likes to play badminton and watch cricket.
  8. Salman Khan is her favorite actor and her favorite cricketer is Virat Kohli.
  9. piyanka prefers to journey and likes to discover new locations.
  10. In 2020, there was faux information about Piyanka Mongia’s demise bought viral on social media. Later, the younger star clarifies that the information was fabricated by posting a video of her on the Instagram account and requesting followers to report faux movies.
  11. Mongia enormous assortment of sun shades from native manufacturers to inner manufacturers like Rayban.
  12. She has collaborated with such names as Jerry Burge and Pratik Kaur (her supervisor).
