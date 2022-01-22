Piyanka Mongia Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, tik tok, religion 2022

piyanka Mongia, Age, Peak, Weight, Measurement, DOB, Husband, Household, Biography

Bio

Summary

piyanka Mongia is a social media star and influencer known for her style and her lip sync dancing vids on TikTok and Instagram. The star came popular by posting vids of her lip-syncing to Bollywood songs on TikTok.

Career

piyanka Mongia was born on September 27, 1997, in New Delhi, India. She was born into a Punjabi family and takes a lot of pride in her heritage. piyanka has one family, Gaurav, who also posts on social media.

Still, piyanka doesn’t talk a lot about her parents and her parenting frequently and keeps the information private.

As of August 2021, piyanka has further than4.5 a million followers on Instagram, subscribers on YouTube and22.8 a million followers on TikTok. piyanka is active on Snapchat, as well. She doesn’t have a sanctioned Twitter account.

piyanka rose to fame on TikTok by posting primarily lip-sync vids to popular Bollywood songs. Unlike other artists, Piyanka primarily posts videos alone. When she has posted collaborations, she banded with Jerry Burj and Pratik Gaur, who’s also her director.

Since her rise to fame, Piyanka has wanted to start modeling. Her Instagram feed has several modeling prints in different outfits that showcase her style.

The star is managed by Pratik Gaur, who innovated Celebistaan, an Indian gift agency that specializes in managing celebrities. In addition to Piyanka, the agency manages several other popular Indian TikTok stars.

Since getting popular, Piyanka has been the subject of several rumors and conspiracy propositions claiming she failed beforehand in 2020. The unsupported reports say that the TikTok star failed in an auto accident in June 2020, one day before TikTok star Siya Kakkar committed self-murder at the age of 16.

Still, these reports aren’t true and Piyanka is still alive and well, laboriously posting to her social media accounts.

Piyanka keeps her particular life private and has not revealed whether she has a swain or not.

piyanka Mongia Bio/ Wiki

Full Title piyanka Mongia Nick Title Piyanka, piyanka Occupation/Occupation Indian Youtube, Tik Tok influencer, Mannequin Date of Delivery (DOB) 27-09-1997 Age (as in 2020) 23 Delivery Place Jalandhar Punjab, India Zodiac signal Virgo Nationality Indian

piyanka Mongia Bodily Stats (approx)

Peak In centimeters- 162Meters- 1.62 In ft inches- 5’3’’ Weight 52 Kg111 lbs Determine Measurement (approx) 32-26-32 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Darkish Brown

piyanka Mongia Private Life

Schooling Graduate Khalsa School Punjab, India Forged Punjabi-Hindu Ethnicity Hinduism Blood Group N/A Meals Habits Non-Vegetarian Deal with Jalandhar, Punjab, India Hobbies Watching Films, Touring, Music, Browsing on Web, Cooking, Buying, making Tik Tok Video Controversies Not Identified

piyanka Mongia Relationship

Martial standing Single Affair/Boyfriends Not Identified

piyanka Mongia Household

Dad and mom Father- Not IdentifiedMom- Not Identified Spouse/Partner Not Identified Kids Son- N/A Sibling Brother- Gaurav Mongia (Elder)Sister- Heena Malhotra

See Also – Amazing Athena Karkanis: Athena Karkanis WikiBio, Age, Height, Photos, Actress, Family 2021

piyanka Mongia Favourite issues

Favorite meals Indian meals, Pizza, Burger, Chinese language meals, Thai meals, Chinese language meals, Chocolate Favorite actor: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan Favorite actress piyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kajol Favorite Singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bashah, Arijit Singh Favorite movie/TV Present Hum Saath Saath Hai, PK Favorite colour Purple, Pink, Black, White Favorite Sport Cricket Social Presence FacebookTwitter Instagram YouTube Favorite Track N/A Favorite Outfits Salwar Fits, Denims Prime, Skirt Favorite Vehicles Assortment-Not Identified Favoritevacation spot Bali, Paris, Goa, Prague

See Also – Who is Conor McGregor Net Worth, Biography, Career, Family, Best Battle 2021…

piyanka Mongia Cash Incomes

Wage (approx) Rs. 30000- 50000 Revenue (per 12 months approx) 7-10 Lakhs Internet Price (approx) 15-20 Lakhs

Some Lesser Identified Truth About piyanka Mongia

Smoke: No

Drink: No

See Also – Mary Austin Biography, Age, Net Worth, Children & Wiki 2022