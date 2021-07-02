Piyush Goyal says despite Covid-19 second wave Indian economy export record 7 lakh crores in first quarter od 2021-22

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said in the latest statement that despite the second wave of Corona, exports worth $ 95 billion i.e. 7 lakh crore have been achieved. This is the record so far.

New Delhi. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has given a big statement regarding the country’s economy amid the Corona epidemic. He has said that the country’s economy is growing and our exports are also increasing. Despite the severity of the second wave of Kovid-19, India has achieved exports of $ 95 billion i.e. 7 lakh crore in the first quarter of April-June 2021 i.e. current financial year. This is the biggest record ever. This was claimed by the Union Minister in the press conference of the Ministry of Commerce.

Read More: Gold and Silver Price: A tremendous jump in the price of gold, may become more expensive in the coming days

Foreign investment of $ 6.24 billion in April

The number of startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in 623 districts of the country is 50,000. We were successful in achieving FDI of $81.72 billion in 2020-21 which is the highest ever FDI inflow. In April 2021, FDI of $ 6.24 billion has happened. This is 38 percent more than in April 2020.

Spices and fishing exports pick up

Piyush Goyal said that in January-March 2020 (Q4) there was export of $90 billion. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2021-22, we have exported a record $95 billion. Piyush Goyal said that the export of engineering goods has seen an increase of 40 percent. India’s export of spices and fishing has seen a huge increase in these three months. The farmers of the country, all the people related to animal husbandry, people of marine sector, despite all the difficulties, continued their exports in this quarter and did a historic work in giving impetus to the entire economy.

Read More: After Cryptocurrency Fraud, Bitcoin Rise, Rate Increased by Rs 2 Lakh in 24 Hours

Web Title: Piyush Goyal Says Despite Covid-19 Second Wave Indian Economy Export Record 7 Lakh Crores in First Quarter 2021-22