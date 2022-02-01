Piyush Goyal took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the budget, said – he does not understand mathematics, only then ZERO is visible

Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Instagram, “There is despair all around in our country, our youth have no future and once again the Modi government’s budget completely ignores this painful reality.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government gave a “zero-sum budget”, with nothing for the middle class, farmers and the poor. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal took a jibe at his statement and said that “Rahul Gandhi has difficulty in understanding mathematics, so he will see all zero in the budget. The measures of farsightedness are not understood by the opposition leader.”

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he said that whatever this government does, he has a negative attitude towards it. Goyal said, “Rahul Gandhi has a math problem, he will look at everything that has a sum of zero.” Said you (opposition) need intelligence to understand the budget. I believe that the Finance Minister has shown a new way of development of the country. Every intelligent person has welcomed the budget and its approach.

Piyush Goyal said that the Union Budget 2022 reflects the vision of inclusive growth. Speaking on digital currency, he said, “RBI will issue an official digital currency so that India is not left behind while the world moves forward with blockchain and new technologies.” The government does not consider private cryptocurrency as a legal tender, RBI will issue a digital rupee.

On this statement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I want that as the leader of the oldest political party, Rahul Gandhi should understand what is being said.” He said that he should do something in Congress-ruled states before commenting on the BJP government.

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday described the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 as ‘very balanced’ which was very important for reforms after Kovid. Sangh-affiliated organization Swadeshi Jagran Manch demanded that the government should move towards banning cryptocurrencies. Senior RSS functionary Ram Madhav said that the budget proposes to introduce 5G and levy tax on digital assets.

He appreciated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that the Reserve Bank of India will introduce digital currency to promote digital economy and better currency management. Madhav said that advance availability of up to Rs 1 lakh crore has been proposed for the states in the budget, which will help the states and the Center to move step by step. He said that even after elections in some states, instead of the populist budget, the Finance Minister has presented a ‘very balanced’ budget, which was very important from the point of view of reforms after Kovid.