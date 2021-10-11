Piyush Gurbhale Struggle 3 Winners Piyush Gurbhale Struggle: Piyush Gurbhale Struggle Success Story Now Want To Buy Your Own Home Luck

“Who says there can be no hole in the sky, throw stones with your health, friends …” Piyush Gurbhale has confirmed this saying. Piyush Gurbhale and his choreographer Rupesh Soni have won the trophy for the dance reality show ‘Dance Diwane 3’. He was also given a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

But the journey so far was very difficult for Piyush Gurbhale. He never imagined that one day he would reach such a big stage of dance, where he would have a chance to prove himself in front of big celebrities. Piyush Gurbhale spoke about his victories and struggles in an interview with our colleague Itimes.

Instagram @ i_am_piyush_gurbhele



The mother wanted the child to be educated after the study

Piyush Gurbhale said that his mother loves him to dance, but she wanted the child to focus on studies and do some work instead of focusing on dance. Piyush said, ‘When I became interested in dance, my father and brother supported me a lot. My mother was very happy to see her love of dance, but she thought I should study hard and get a good job. My mom wasn’t completely against my dancing, but she didn’t like the fact that I go to dance classes and spend all my time dancing.

Read: Dance Diva 3: Piyush Gurbhale and Rupesh Soni win trophy, cash prizes taken home

‘I couldn’t pay the fee, but Sara taught me dance for free’

Piyush further said, ‘I couldn’t even pay for my dance class, so my head used to teach me dance for free. He has been teaching me dance for the last 12 years. Several times he paid me for shoes and travel. He has given me great support.

Now you want to buy your house

Piyush further said that he had been living with his family in a rented house for many years, but now he wanted to own a house in Nagpur. Piyush said, “It was my dream to buy my own house. It used to be very difficult to come from Nagpur to Mumbai for auditions. I wondered how I could compete with so many talented people in Mumbai. Then I thought I had the talent and so I shouldn’t panic. I kept trying my luck in Mumbai and now that I have made my place, I am very happy. I am coming to Mumbai and will continue to work. Whenever I get a chance, I will work. But now I want to go home. I want to fulfill my dream and eat home cooked food.



Dance training from 7th grade, sleeping on the sidewalk, also disappointed

Piyush Gurbhale said that he has been dancing since childhood. He also tried his luck in many dance reality shows. But his professional training started when he was in 7th grade. But Piyush Gurbhale also had to struggle a lot while auditioning for a dance reality show. There was a time when he would sleep in the street waiting in line for an audition. Piyush said, ‘It was not easy, but I was getting a lot of experience from all those auditions. There were times when I felt very sad because nothing was happening. I felt that I should stop dancing and focus on my studies. Since dance is in my blood and so when I wake up the next morning that thought will go out of my mind and I will focus on my dance again.