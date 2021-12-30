Piyush neither big businessman nor political face businessman of Kannauj said picture will be clear only after checking recovery money –

The streets of Kannauj, the stronghold of perfume makers, have been in discussion for the last few days only about the political allegations between Piyush Jain and the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party in the election season.

“We are all shocked by the recovery from Piyush Jain’s house. We are sure that all the money recovered is not his.” Sudhir Jain, a perfume trader from Kannauj, where GST officials have been searching the properties of Piyush Jain for the past few days. “I am also a perfume trader and have been involved in this business for a very long time. I know no one can save such a huge amount.”

For the past few days, talks have been going on between Piyush Jain and the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party in the election season on the streets of Kannauj, the stronghold of perfume makers. After photographs of piles of notes found during raids on Piyush Jain’s properties in Kanpur went viral, GST officials told the court that over Rs 177 crore has been recovered from the jailed perfume trader’s Kanpur residence.

BJP leaders claim that Piyush has close ties with Samajwadi Party leader and MLC Pushparaj Jain “Pumpy”, while Samajwadi Party leaders claim that Piyush’s family is a BJP supporter and that his younger brother Ambareesh is often referred to the local BJP. seen with leaders. However, both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP at this time deny having any links with the jailed businessman on charges of tax evasion.

Piyush Jain’s fellow businessmen are also surprised by the huge cash recovery as according to them he was not a businessman-dealer earning such a huge amount. Traders associated with the business of perfume in Kannauj say that they have never seen Piyush Jain participating in any political program. His neighbors also denied any connection between him and Pushpraj. Pushpraj’s residence is just 200 meters away from Piyush’s ancestral house on Jain Street.

Vikas Saxena, a local resident, who runs a general store on Jain Street, said, “We do not know what political parties are saying about Piyush Jain, but it is a fact that he is not a relative of Pushpraj. I have never seen Piyush and Pushpraj going to each other’s house. They are not seen at each other’s social functions.”

Vikas said, “I have not even seen him (Piyush Jain) participate in parties organized by Pushpraj Jain. We have never seen Piyush in any political rallies in Kannauj. Apart from this, we did not see any political leader visiting his Kannauj home.”

Vikas said, “Allegations of Piyush having political connections are false. He is a simple and straightforward person. He used to roam around on scooty. We are all shocked by the recovery of such a huge amount of cash.”