pkl 2019: PKL 2019: After losing to Dabangg Delhi, Haryana, Pune platoon out of the race for the title

New Delhi: Dabangg Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan 60-40 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Sunday. Naveen scored a career-best 19 points in the match. In addition, the 19-year-old was credited with making the Super Ten for the 17th time in a row.

Completing 400 points during this period, he became the fastest player in the history of PKL. He was also assisted in the match by Chandran Ranjit who scored 12 points. The Pune team released Raider Pankaj Mohite, who could not come to the court due to fever.



Although ten players of the team managed to score for the team, they could not compete with Delhi. Due to this defeat, Pune team dropped out of the race for the title. Pune have 42 points from 20 matches and are ninth in the table. Delhi strengthened their position with 82 points from 19 matches.

Haryana Steelers defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants

Haryana Steelers defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants 38-37. The hero of Haryana’s victory was Vikas Kandola who scored 10 points while Prashant Kumar Rai contributed nine points. From Gujarat, Rohit Gulia scored 11 points and Sonu eight points. In the last minute of the match, both the teams were tied 37-37 but in the final run of the match, Rohit defeated Sunil to give Haryana the victory.

