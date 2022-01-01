PKL 2021-22, 25th Day Results UP Yoddha Dabang Delhi Won Bengal Warriors U Mumba Played Tie See Updated Points Table

Triple Pangae was seen on the 25th day of Professional Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha gained their respective matches. On the similar time, there was an in depth competitors between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba and the match was tied. With this, this transformation within the factors desk confirmed that Patna Pirates, which got here on prime two days in the past, has now are available third place.

Speaking concerning the fifty fifth match of the season held on January 15 in PKL-8, Dabang Delhi defeated Haryana Steelers 28-25 in an exhilarating match. On this match, Vijay of Delhi was the tremendous raider who scored 11 factors. Aside from this, Delhi defender Manjit Chillar additionally turned the very best defender from this match by taking 3 sort out factors.

The groups of UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans have been nose to nose within the second match of Triple Pangae. Titans have been nonetheless ready for his or her first win after 9 matches. This was their seventh defeat and UP Yoddha gained the match 39-33. On this match, Pradeep Narwal of Dip King UP turned the tremendous raider with 10 factors. Then again, Nitesh Kumar of UP turned the very best defender with 7 sort out factors.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors and U Mumba confronted off within the third match of the day and 57th match of the season. The match remained thrilling all through. Bengal’s Maninder Singh (17 factors) and U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh (13 factors) continued their profitable raids one after the opposite. Defenders Amit Nirwal and Fazal Atrachali additionally took 3-3 factors for his or her respective groups.

The match resulted in a draw of 32-32 within the final. Maninder Singh turned the very best raider on this match. Amit and Fazal have been joint finest defenders. Maninder touched the Tremendous 10 determine on this match and accomplished the eighth Tremendous 10 of the season thus far in 10 matches. U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh has touched the Tremendous 10 determine in 4 out of 10 matches.

Adjustments within the factors desk

Speaking concerning the factors desk, the workforce of Patna Pirates, which got here on prime two days in the past, slipped from second to 3rd place after Delhi’s victory on the 25th day. On the similar time, top-ranked Bengaluru Bulls have 38 factors and Delhi have 37 factors. Patna is on the third place with 34 factors. Then again, UP Yoddha has are available fourth place after this victory and has 28 factors.

On the similar time, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, who’re ranked fifth and sixth respectively, even have 28-28 factors. The seventh ranked Tamil Thalaivas have 27 factors, eighth ranked Bengal Warriors 25 and ninth ranked Haryana Steelers have 24 factors. Puneri Paltan is tenth with 21 factors and Gujarat Giants is at eleventh place with 20 factors. Shedding 7 out of 9 matches and never successful a single match, Telugu Titans are on the twelfth place with 11 factors.