PKL 2021-22 Bengaluru Bulls Gains Record 39 Points Win Over Dabang Delhi Haryana Steelers UP Yoddha Played Tie Points Table Update

Within the forty ninth match of PKL-8, the match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha was tied 36-36. Within the fiftieth match, Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi by an enormous margin of 39 factors to register the second greatest win in historical past.

Within the forty ninth match of PKL-8, the match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha was tied 36-36. Within the fiftieth match, Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi by an enormous margin of 39 factors to register the second greatest win in historical past.

Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi by a margin of 39 factors to register the second greatest win within the historical past of Professional Kabaddi Lagi (PKL). The document of greatest win in PKL can be within the title of Bulls after they defeated UP Yoddha by a margin of 40 in Season 5. On this match, Bulls defeated Delhi 61-22.

Within the first match of the day, the scores of Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha have been tied at 36-36. Captain Vikas Kandola’s scintillating efficiency helped Haryana Steelers come again from the path and play a 36-36 tie towards UP Yoddha.

UP Yoddha had taken the lead within the match however Haryana bounced again to gather three essential factors which might be essential for his or her race for a spot within the playoffs. Kandola scored 17 factors whereas for UP Surender Gill scored 14 factors.

Within the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Dabang Delhi 61-22. That is the second greatest win within the historical past of PKL. Bulls’ star raider Pawan Sehrawat took 27 factors to offer his staff a one-sided victory. Defender Saurabh Nandal additionally acquired 4 sort out factors.

What’s up with the factors desk?

Speaking concerning the factors desk, Dabang Delhi, which was as soon as on high, has slipped to the third place. Patna Pirates had grabbed the primary place after a convincing victory on Tuesday. On the similar time, now the Bulls have additionally occupied the second place with this document win. Patna has 34 factors, Bulls 33 and Delhi 32 factors.

After this, fourth-placed Tamil Thalaivas have 27 factors and the final staff of top-5 U Mumba has 25 factors. UP Yoddha on sixth, Jaipur Pink Panthers on seventh and Haryana Steelers on eighth, all three have 23-23 factors. Gujarat Giants are ninth with 20, Bengal Warriors tenth with 17, Puneri Paltan eleventh with 16 and Telugu Titans twelfth with 10 factors.