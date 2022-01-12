PKL 2021-22 Patna Pirates Moves To Top in Points Table By Defeating U Mumba Telugu Titans Waiting For First Win After Losing to Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates defeated U Mumba by an enormous margin of 20 factors to occupy the highest place in the factors desk on the twenty first day of Professional Kabaddi League. On the similar time, after 8 matches, Telugu Titans are nonetheless ready for his or her first win of the season.

Patna Pirates secured the highest spot in the Professional Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 factors desk by defeating U Mumba 43-23 on the premise of their all-round recreation on Tuesday. Within the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants defeated Telugu Titans 40-22. Titans are nonetheless ready for his or her first win this season.

Patna had dominated from the start in the match in opposition to U Mumba. His defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreja Shadloi scored a ‘excessive 5’. All his gamers contributed to a win that helped the Pirates prime the factors desk forward of Dabang Delhi.

Patna now has 34 factors from eight matches whereas Dabang Delhi additionally has 32 factors from the identical variety of matches. On this match, U Mumba landed with out his star raider Ajith Kumar, which affected his crew badly and the crew’s steadiness was disturbed. Patna added to his troubles by getting Mumba ‘all out’ twice in the match.

HS Rakesh (16 factors) performed a key position in Gujarat Giants’ victory in the second match of the day. On the similar time, his protection returned his crew to victory by making a complete of 13 factors. That is the sixth defeat of the Titans this season. He additionally has two ties on his half. Rajneesh (12 factors) accomplished the Tremendous-10 for the Titans however the failure of the protection price him. The Titans defenders scored simply 5 factors in your complete match.

Patna Pirates has now come on prime after beating Dabang Delhi in the factors desk. Nonetheless, there’s a distinction of solely 2 factors between the 2 groups. However, Bengaluru Bulls are third with 28 factors and Tamil Thalaivas are fourth with 27 factors. U Mumba remains to be in fifth place even after this crushing defeat. They’ve 25 factors after 3 wins from 8 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are on the sixth place in the factors desk after 4 wins and 4 losses out of 8. It’s adopted by Gujarat, UP and Haryana with 20 factors every and are ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Bengal Warriors are tenth with 17 factors, Puneri Paltan eleventh with 16 and Telugu Titans are eventually twelfth with 10 factors with none win.