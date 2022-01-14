PKL 2021-22 Points Table Updates Bengal Warriors Beats Tamil Thalaivas And Puneri paltan Beats U Mumba 23rd Day Results

On the 23rd day of Professional Kabaddi League 2021-22, Bengal Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan defeated U Mumba. Patna Pirates is on high within the factors desk.

On the 23rd day of Professional Kabaddi League 2021-22, Bengal Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan defeated U Mumba. Patna Pirates is on high within the factors desk.

On the 23rd day of Professional Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, two of the top-5 groups within the factors desk misplaced to the Ninth and tenth ranked workforce. Defending champion Bengal Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas 37-28 on the again of a superb recreation by captain Maninder Singh. Within the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan’s U Mumba defeated by an enormous margin of 42-23.

Captain Nitin Tomar shines in Puneri’s win. Nitin was the perfect raider with 9 factors. Aside from this, within the first match, Warriors captain Maninder crossed the Tremendous 10 mark to get 12 factors, whereas defenders Amit Narwal and Ran Singh stored the raiders of their opposition workforce in test.

The Thalaivas’ workforce obtained off to a very good begin within the match however the Warriors quickly dominated the match and took a 20-16 lead at half time. After half time, the Warriors performed a extra aggressive recreation and with Narwal’s ‘excessive 5 (5 factors)’, the workforce took an 11-point lead. The defending champions then made no mistake within the final minutes to register a 37-28 win.

Then again, U Mumba was by no means seen giving competitors to Puneri Paltan within the conflict between two groups from Maharashtra. Paltan’s workforce maintained their dominance within the second half after taking an enormous lead of 18-10 within the first half. Throughout the match, U Mumba’s workforce was all out thrice whereas Puneri Paltan’s workforce was not all out even as soon as.

Take a look on the factors desk

Speaking concerning the factors desk, Tamil Thalaivas have gained 3 out of 9 matches and 4 matches are tied. After shedding 2 matches, this workforce has 27 factors and is fourth within the desk. The fourth-placed workforce was overwhelmed by the Ninth-placed defending champions Bengal Warriors with 22 factors. Whereby tenth ranked Puneri Paltan (21) defeated fifth ranked U Mumba (25).

Patna Pirates are on high with 34 factors profitable 6 out of 8 matches. Then again, Bengaluru Bulls are second with 33 factors and Dabang Delhi is on the third place with 32 factors. Telugu Titans are ready for his or her first win this season and the workforce is on the final ie twelfth place within the desk with simply 10 factors. Gujarat Giants is at quantity 11 with 20 factors.