PKL 2021 Schedule Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Full Match Fixtures All Teams Live Streaming Full Details Star Sports Network

The 8th season of the Pro-Kabaddi League is starting after a wait of two years. 12 teams will compete. Due to Corona, all matches will be played without spectators. You can watch live streaming of matches on various channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch this match?

Check out the season half schedule here

These are all 12 teams of PKL

After waiting for two years due to Corona, once again Kabaddi-Kabaddi is going to resonate in your ears. Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 is going to start from 22nd December. This time matches will be held in empty stadiums without spectators. So far only the half schedule of the tournament has been released. This will be the 8th season of PKL.

Let us tell you that the schedule from 22 December to 20 January has been released. Pro Kabaddi League matches will be played between 12 teams. The matches will be held at three times. The day a match will take place will be at 7.30 pm. On the two-match day, the second match will start at 8.30 pm. On the day when there will be three matches, then the third match will start at 9.30 pm.

Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi KC

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans

U Mumba

Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha

22 December

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:30 pm

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha – 9:30 pm

23 December

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates – 9:30 pm

24 December

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants – 9:30 pm

25 December

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm

Puneri Paltan Vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers – 9:30 pm

26 December

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Dabang – 7:30 pm

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm

27 December

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8:30 pm

28 December

Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers – 8:30 pm

29 December

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors – 7:30 pm

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants – 8:30 pm

30 December

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

31 December

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan – 7:30 pm

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm

January 1, 2022

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas – 9:30

January 2, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

January 3, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates – 8:30 pm

January 4, 2022

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:30 pm

January 5, 2022

Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

January 6, 2022

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas – 7:30 pm

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8:30 pm

January 7, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm

January 8, 2022

UP Yoddha Vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates – 9:30 pm

January 9, 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors – 7:30 pm

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha – 8:30 pm

January 10, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi – 8:30 pm

January 11, 2022

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants – 8:30 pm

January 12, 2022

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

January 13, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas – 7:30 pm

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm

January 14, 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm

Gujarat vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

January 15, 2022

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors – 9:30 pm

January 16, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm

January 17, 2022

Puneri Paltan Vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm

January 18, 2022

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm

Vs Vs U Mumba – 8:30 pm

January 19, 2022

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan – 7:30 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm

January 20, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 pm

You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages.