PKL 2021 Schedule Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Full Match Fixtures All Teams Live Streaming Full Details Star Sports Network

The 8th season of the Pro-Kabaddi League is starting after a wait of two years. 12 teams will compete. Due to Corona, all matches will be played without spectators. You can watch live streaming of matches on various channels of Star Sports Network.
After waiting for two years due to Corona, once again Kabaddi-Kabaddi is going to resonate in your ears. Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 is going to start from 22nd December. This time matches will be held in empty stadiums without spectators. So far only the half schedule of the tournament has been released. This will be the 8th season of PKL.
Let us tell you that the schedule from 22 December to 20 January has been released. Pro Kabaddi League matches will be played between 12 teams. The matches will be held at three times. The day a match will take place will be at 7.30 pm. On the two-match day, the second match will start at 8.30 pm. On the day when there will be three matches, then the third match will start at 9.30 pm.
These are all 12 teams of PKL
- Bengal Warriors
- Dabang Delhi KC
- Bengaluru Bulls
- Gujarat Giants
- Jaipur Pink Panthers
- Patna Pirates
- Puneri Paltan
- Tamil Thalaivas
- Telugu Titans
- U Mumba
- Haryana Steelers
- UP Yoddha
Check out the season half schedule here
22 December
Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:30 pm
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha – 9:30 pm
23 December
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates – 9:30 pm
24 December
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants – 9:30 pm
25 December
Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm
Puneri Paltan Vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers – 9:30 pm
26 December
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Dabang – 7:30 pm
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm
27 December
UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8:30 pm
28 December
Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers – 8:30 pm
29 December
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors – 7:30 pm
UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants – 8:30 pm
30 December
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
31 December
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan – 7:30 pm
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm
January 1, 2022
U Mumba vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas – 9:30
January 2, 2022
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
January 3, 2022
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates – 8:30 pm
January 4, 2022
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:30 pm
January 5, 2022
Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 pm
Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
January 6, 2022
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas – 7:30 pm
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8:30 pm
January 7, 2022
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm
January 8, 2022
UP Yoddha Vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates – 9:30 pm
January 9, 2022
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors – 7:30 pm
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha – 8:30 pm
January 10, 2022
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers – 7:30 pm
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi – 8:30 pm
January 11, 2022
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba – 7:30 pm
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants – 8:30 pm
January 12, 2022
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm
Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
January 13, 2022
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas – 7:30 pm
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan – 8:30 pm
January 14, 2022
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm
Gujarat vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
January 15, 2022
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi – 7:30 pm
UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors – 9:30 pm
January 16, 2022
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7:30 pm
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls – 8:30 pm
January 17, 2022
Puneri Paltan Vs UP Yoddha – 7:30 pm
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – 8:30 pm
January 18, 2022
Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates – 7:30 pm
Vs Vs U Mumba – 8:30 pm
January 19, 2022
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan – 7:30 pm
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans – 8:30 pm
January 20, 2022
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 pm
Where can I watch this match?
You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages.
