PKL Points Table 2022 Bengaluru Bulls on top Patna Pirates Dabang Delhi 2nd and 3rd Position Jaipur Pink Panthers is in top-4

Bengaluru Bulls proceed to top the factors desk regardless of the defeat. In one other match performed on Sunday, Tamil Thalaivas made an excellent comeback in the second half. He restricted Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 31-31 draw.

Patna Pirates defeated Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in the 59th match of the Professional Kabaddi League (PKL) on the evening of 16 January 2022 on the premise of their defenders’ good sport. Regardless of this defeat, Bengaluru Bulls stay on top of the factors desk.

On the similar time, in one other match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas made an excellent comeback in the second half to limit Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 31-31 draw. Regardless of a tie towards Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers managed to interrupt into the top-4.

Bengaluru Bulls have performed 11 matches thus far this season. Out of this, it has gained 7 matches, whereas shedding 3 matches. A match is tied. He has 39 factors. Patna Pirates is at quantity two. He has performed 10 matches thus far. Out of this, he has gained in 7 whereas he has to face defeat in 2. A match is tied. He additionally has 39 factors, however his rating distinction is 47, whereas that of Bengaluru Bulls is 51.

Dabang Delhi’s staff is at quantity three after taking part in 10 matches. To date they’ve gained 6 matches, whereas they’ve misplaced 2 matches. He has tied two matches. He has 37 factors. The event’s inaugural season champion Jaipur Pink Panthers has 31 factors from 10 matches. To date they’ve gained 5 matches, whereas they’ve misplaced 4. He has a tie match. Dabang Delhi rating difference-1 and Jaipur Pink Panthers rating difference-4.

Speaking in regards to the first match on Sunday, Patna defender Sunil scored 9 factors, whereas raider Sachin contributed eight and Guman Singh contributed seven factors. Captain Pawan Sehrawat scored 10 factors for Bengaluru Bulls. The Patna defenders troubled the Bengaluru raiders by efficiently making 17 tackles out of 24.

Within the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers have been main 17-13 in the opening half, however Tamil Thalaivas made an ideal comeback in the second half. He leveled the rating 31-31. Though Tamil Thalaivas had a two-point lead in the final minute of the match, their raider Manjeet’s mistake gave Jaipur an opportunity for a brilliant sort out. With this, Jaipur Pink Panthers leveled the rating by getting two factors.