PLA actions increased on LAC Eastern Army Commander claims – China deploying Reserve Force on the border

Soon after the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, in which 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed, India gave troops a free hand. Which was a major change in the five agreements and protocols signed between the two countries in 1993.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Pandey said on Tuesday that India line of actual control Protocols and agreements with China regarding the management of troops at the LAC are mutually agreed upon, but may be reviewed at a strategic level in the future.

He said, “Irrespective of what is happening from the other side, the strategic guidance in terms of dealing with the situation on the LAC is to respect mutually agreed protocols and agreements, and this has been our endeavor. But we think we will have to rethink it in future.” What should be our response at the higher level is being considered.

The situation in the western sector of the India-China border in eastern Ladakh continues to remain worrying, as China lasted on October 10. Corps Commander-Level Meeting Patroling Point (PP) 15 in Hot Springs during the U.S. had refused to accede to an agreement. China also refused to discuss the issues of Depsang Plains, where its troops are preventing India from reaching its patrolling border, and Demchok, where some so-called civilians have pitched tents on the Indian side of the LAC.

However, Pandey said the situation in the eastern region has had little impact. As Eastern Army Commander, Pandey is responsible for 1346 km of LAC from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh with China. He said that when looking at the entire Eastern Command, there has been a slight increase in patrolling by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in some areas in the last one and a half years. Furthermore, there has been no significant change in the situation since the 17-month long standoff in May 2020.

He said there has been a “slight increase” in patrolling by the PLA in some areas. “We have seen some infrastructure building up on the Chinese side close to the LAC, due to this there has also been an increase in the number of Chinese soldiers who are now located or stationed there. “

“Both sides are trying to develop infrastructure close to the LAC, which leads to some controversy. Since this infrastructure is close to the LAC, there has been a marginal increase in the number of border defense troops from the Chinese side.

Although he did not comment on the case of about 200 PLA ​​troops crossing the LAC near Yangtse in Tawang in late August, he noted that “the number of patrols coming closer to the LAC from the other side has increased compared to the last few years”. There has been a slight increase in