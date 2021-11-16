Plagues Strike Egypt: Sudden Floods, Then Scorpions Called Deathstalkers



Murad Abazid, a 56-year-old government official in the low-lying village of Kobaniya on the west bank of the Nile, said his house was submerged by the floods, forcing him and his family to seek refuge in a mosque. He was now sleeping on the street near the pile of his house, while his wife and three children were living next door.

“Thank God no one died; We rescued people, but our homes are gone, “he said. “We don’t know what we’re going to do now.”

Most of the houses in the village are at least partially damaged, with some in danger of collapsing, he said. There has been no electricity or running water since Friday night.

“It rained for only an hour, but it destroyed everything,” said Mr Mohammed.

Aswan and the vast territory of Upper Egypt have a long history of official neglect. In times of widespread poverty, some Aswani scorpions have turned to freelancing as a hunter, which is beneficial if dangerous.

Scorpions can be fed milk for their venom, which is used for scientific research and some medical treatments. One gram of scorpion venom, for which 3,000 scorpion milk has to be extracted, can be exported for $ 8,000, said Dr. Abdel-Rahman, who studies the medical and scientific uses of the venom.

Toxins isolated from Deathstalker toxins are currently used in laboratory research and in the treatment of cancer, where they can be used to dye brain tumor cells during surgery, to highlight them for removal.

“I feel so bad when people kill scorpions,” said Dr. Abdel-Rahman said, “Because scorpion venom is very rich and useful.”