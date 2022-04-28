Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather



The northern plains, the Midwest and the Great Lakes continued to be colder than average this week.

Millions of people in drought-stricken California must reduce water use

A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England.

Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the danger of severe and fiery weather across southwest, south rocky and south high plains.

And, a strong storm system located in the Central United States would bring severe weather risks to the Central and Southern Plains on Thursday and Friday.

Large hailstorms, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and tornadoes will all be possible – especially on Fridays – so residents need to be aware of the latest weather conditions.